It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks received some bad news about pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Their very expensive acquisition announced that he will have Tommy John surgery in the coming days. He is done for 2025 and is also done as a Diamondback. He will not pitch for the team again. It's a big limitation on the team's starting pitching depth. The organization takes a big financial bath with no ability recoup any costs. Arizona shopped around in the offseason and could not find a buyer for Montgomery, and other teams were wise to stay away after the pitcher's dreary 2024 season. Arizona has to deal with that big blow as it begins its 2025 campaign.

The Chicago Cubs are 0-2. They lost twice to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo a week ago. There is extra urgency attached to this series precisely because the Cubs are already in a hole in the National League Central. The margins are expected to be small in the division, so the Cubs need to make sure they don't fall to 0-3 and are able to limit damage this weekend in Phoenix.

Here are the Cubs-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +108

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Network (National)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Being 0-2, the Cubs need this game more than the Diamondbacks do. The fact that the Cubs have already played a few regular-season games will enable them to gear up for this game more easily and fluidly than Arizona. Also, the Cubs' 0-2 start came against the Dodgers, the best team in baseball. Arizona isn't as good as the Dodgers, and the Cubs should be able to attack the D-Backs more easily than they were able to get at the Dodgers. Justin Steele gives the Cubs an ace-level pitcher who can take charge of this game and, at the very least, keep Chicago close enough to cover the plus-1.5-run spread.

Let's also realize that while Jordan Montgomery is not playing in this game, the Monty news has to affect the Arizona clubhouse and the mood surrounding the team. Having really bad news just before a season opener does not create the right vibe for a big-league ballclub. Arizona missed the playoffs last season in an excruciatingly painful way, blowing a huge lead against the Milwaukee Brewers and losing a home series against the San Francisco Giants in the final eight days of the season. The Arizona organization needed good news this offseason, and for the 48 hours preceding the opener to be this negative in tone is not helpful for a team trying to restore what it lost last year.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen can wipe away the frustrations of a team dealing with the Jordan Montgomery news. Gallen is an ace, plain and simple. He has dominated the Cubs in the past and can do so again here. The Cubs' bats were held in check by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. The Cubs struggled to score for much of the 2024 season. They had their occasional outbursts but did not generally have a reliable, steady offense. Even with new acquisitions, the Cubs still have some notable holes and deficiencies in their batting order. This is not a complete team, and it's a team Zac Gallen should be able to smother in Phoenix.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

We slightly lean to the Cubs, but this is a live-play game and not a pregame bet situation.

Final Cubs-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5