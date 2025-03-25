Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the 2025 MLB season, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

It's another setback for the 32-year-old Montgomery, who is coming off the worst season of his career. After winning the World Series with the 2023 Texas Rangers, he went unsigned for most of the subsequent offseason. Finally, he signed a one-year deal with an option for 2025 with the Diamondbacks, hoping that he could produce at a high level and earn a bigger deal in 2025.

He instead posted a 6.23 ERA for Arizona in 2024, losing his spot in the rotation by the end of the year. His strikeout rate plummeted in 2024 to a career-low 15.6% while his walk rate jumped from 4.9% to 8.3%.

The situation got so bad that Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick even publicly criticized himself for the signing.

“Looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to have invested that money in a guy that performed as poorly as he did,” he said in an appearance on The Burns and Gambo Show in October. “It was our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I'm the perpetrator of that.”

Arizona was reportedly shopping him before the injury, even with Opening Day just days away.

“There has been recent interest from a few teams in trading for Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery,” Arizona radio host John Gambadoro wrote on X. “After a solid 2 2/3 scoreless outing today against Colorado in a spring training start there may be more.”

Arizona is on the hook for the $22.5 million Montgomery is owed for this season. Now, the southpaw will sit out the final season on his contract and enter free agency next winter with a humongous cloud of uncertainty over him. He will be entering his age 33 season two years removed from his last productive season.