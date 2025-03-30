ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost two of three games against the Chicago Cubs in this opening weekend series. This is not the way the D-Backs had hoped to start their season at home. Arizona floundered in the final week of the 2024 season and barely missed the playoffs. In order to get rid of the negativity and tension in the clubhouse, the Diamondbacks needed to start 2025 on the right foot. It hasn't happened — not through three games, at least. Obviously, three games don't define a team's season, but the Diamondbacks don't want a 1-2 record to become a 3-6 record which then becomes a 5-9 record which becomes a 7-13 record. Arizona needs to course correct, and that attempt begins with Sunday's series finale against Chicago. If Arizona can't at least split this four-game set, the Diamondbacks could begin to press and add to their anxieties. The month of April could slip away from them, and before the team knows it, the D-Backs could enter May buried in the standings, knowing they could be fighting an uphill battle.

Cubs-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Matthew Boyd (0-0)

The Cubs acquired Boyd in the offseason. Boyd had pitched for the Cleveland Guardians and started in the American League Division Series versus the Detroit Tigers. Boyd gives the Cubs a veteran lefty arm who can give opposing hitters different looks. Coming over from the American League, Boyd might be a little less familiar to National League hitters, which could give him the element of surprise early in the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

The veteran lefthander was very particular in his choice of teams. He could have gone to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he didn't want to go there. He wanted Arizona, which has to make the Diamondbacks feel good but also puts a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Rodriguez is supposed to become an innings-eating pitcher for Arizona this season. The D-Backs need him to go six innings per start on a relatively regular basis.

Here are the Cubs-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT