We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev as we take a look at the Featured Prelim of the night taking place in the Heavyweight Division. No. 5-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes will take on the debuting Rizvan Kuniev of Dagestan. Check the UFC odds series for our Blaydes-Kuniev prediction and pick.

Curtis Blaydes (18-5) has gone 13-5-0-1 en route to the top of the UFC Heavyweight rankings. He's gone 1-2 over his last three fights, most recently dropping his first title opportunity against Tom Aspinall for the interim belt. Now, he'll look to rebound even stronger as he gets back on his championship track. Blaydes stands 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch reach.

Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1) will make his UFC debut following a KO win in Dana White's Contender Series. A devastating finisher hailing from Dagestan, his prospect is highly-touted and the UFC is wasting no time in thrusting him into a huge spot against a top-5 heavyweight in the world. Kuniev stands 6-foot-4 with a 76-inch reach.

Curtis Blaydes: -340

Rizvan Kuniev: +270

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

Why Curtis Blaydes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Tom Aspinall – KO (jab, ground strikes R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO

Curtis Blaydes was looking to be in the best shape of his career heading into his championship fight against Tom Aspinall, so the knockout result in the first round was disappointing to many fans and most of all himself. He's a far better martial artist than he showed during that fight and he'll have to prove himself against a debuting fighter. Blaydes has the advantage of having faced the best heavyweights on the planet, so this fight is clearly a test from the UFC as to whether he still has some magic left up his sleeve.

Curtis Blaydes has oftentimes been heralded as the best wrestler in all of the division, so it'll be interesting to see how he handles a typical wrestling heavyweight from Dagestan. On top of his wrestling, Blaydes boasts tremendous ground control and can end a fight if he postures up and lands his concussive ground and pound, so don't be surprised if he's the one initiating the wrestling exchanges. We can't sleep on Curtis Blaydes as one of the best heavyweights on the planet despite his recent losses.

Why Rizvan Kuniev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Hugo Cunha – TKO (body knee, ground strikes R1)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Given his background as a fighter from Dagestan, many peg Rizvan Kuniev as a suffocating wrestler that works off control time and ground-and-pound while negating his opponents. In reality, he's extremely athletic for his size and boasts some very advanced striking techniques, particularly with the use of his kicking game. He also has very fast hands and will put combinations on opponents in the blink of an eye, so expect him to fight this bout knowing he has advantages in the striking department.

This will certainly be the biggest step-up in competition throughout Kuniev's entire career as he hasn't faced any UFC-level opponents. It's interesting to see the UFC putting him in this position for his debut bout, but the thought is that he has the skills and determination to become a problem during this fight. His cardio is still a question up to this point and he'll be facing one of the better conditioned heavyweights in the division.

Final Curtis Blaydes-Rizvan Kuniev Prediction & Pick

This fight is extremely interesting given the fact Curtis Blaydes went from challenging for an interim title to facing a debuting fighter on the Prelims of a pay-per-view card. He's been doubted many times throughout his career and this will be a crucial fight in cementing his stock as a top-5 heavyweight in the world.

Rizvan Kuniev offers a dangerous look for Blaydes as he's extremely adept in striking and landing big kicks on his opponents. We've seen Blaydes struggle against skilled strikers in the past, so it'll be interesting to see how willing he is to stand throughout all three rounds of this fight.

Still, we have to give the edge to Blaydes as the betting line suggests and there's no question that he's earned his ranking up to this point. While Kuniev may offer a dangerous look from his striking techniques, I expect Blaydes to pick up quickly and eventually secure a leg for the takedown. From there, it should become clear that Blaydes has the advantage on the ground as he dominates this fight with his ground-and-pound.

Final Curtis Blaydes-Rizvan Kuniev Prediction & Pick: Curtis Blaydes (-340)