We're set for another betting prediction and pick for UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes as we turn attention towards the Featured Prelim taking place in the Featherweight (145) Division. Xtreme Couture's No. 15 Dan Ige will put his ranking on the line against Sean Woodson representing St. Louis. Check the UFC odds series for our Ige-Woodson prediction and pick.

Dan Ige (18-9) comes into this fight with a 10-8 record in the UFC since 2018. Nothing's come easy for him as of late with a tough lineup of opponents as he's gone 1-3 over his last four fights. He rides back-t0-back losses against Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy, so he'll hope to get back on track against Woodson in this one. Ige stands 5-foot-7 with a 71-inch reach.

Sean Woodson (13-1-1) has gone 7-1-1 under the UFC since debuting in 2019. Most recently knocking out Fernando Padilla in the first round, he's notched four-straight wins to get to this point, making it five wins in his last six fights. He hasn't lost a UFC bout since 2020 and he doesn't plan on starting as the betting favorite. Woodson stands 6-foot-2 with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Dan Ige-Sean Woodson Odds

Dan Ige: +140

Sean Woodson: -166

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

Why Dan Ige Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Lerone Murphy – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Dan Ige has had to face Diego Lopes, who's fighting for the championship, and Lerone Murphy who just methodically dismantled Josh Emmett. His fight against Lopes was also on just a few hours notice, so Ige has quickly become one of the more active fighters in the UFC. Although he hasn't had much luck as of late, he's always good for an exciting fight and gives himself a great chance to win each time he steps out. Ige will be looking to bait Woodson in with his feints as he looks to close the distance and catch Woodson off guard with his sneaky power.

Ige will be at a significant height disadvantage here, but he has a ton of experience against opponents with a similar frame to Woodson. Ige is also the stronger jiu jitsu practitioner and can stand to see success if he managed to force Woodson into some wrestling scrambles. However, this is likely a fight that will take place on the feet and Ige will have to resort to his chaotic, yet technical boxing to land shots in the pocket and create the bigger moments.

Why Sean Woodson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Fernando Padilla – KO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Sean Woodson has been on a tear as of late beating his opponents with relative ease. While his fight against Charles Jourdain was a close one, he followed it up with a unanimous striking clinic over Alex Caceres and a following one-punch knockout against Fernando Padilla. His biggest strength has been his unique frame for the Featherweight Division and his ability to utilize his reach advantage and hurt opponents from range. He's extremely active with his kicking game and snaps body kicks very quickly, but he'll have to be careful of Ige grabbing a leg and dragging him down.

Another impressive part of Woodson's game has been his 84% takedown defense rate as he's often frustrating opponents who can't get him to the mat. After stuffing takedowns, he does a great job of following it up with striking combinations and putting a high striking pace on his opponents. Look for him to do the same during this fight as he uses his teep kick up the middle to constantly keep Ige as a manageable distance.

Final Dan Ige-Sean Woodson Prediction & Pick

This fight is guaranteed to be a banger as both fighters are willing to take risks on the feet and with their striking. Dan Ige is working at a clear size and reach disadvantage, but he's got experience under his belt against some of the best featherweights on the planet. Woodson, on the other hand, has looked unstoppable over his last four fights and comes in as the rightful betting favorite.

I think Dan Ige will see some success during this fight if he's able to clinch with Woodson and force some shots off the clinch. He does a great job of closing distance and he'll manage to get in-close for some big uppercuts. However, Woodson is very active with his knees and elbows, so I don't see Ige hanging out there for too long before the damage starts piling.

Ultimately, I think Sean Woodson is far too long and disciplined with his striking to allow Dan Ige to land heavy shots from inside. He's creative with his kicking game and I think we see a frustrated Dan Ige trying to close the distance as Woodson cruises to a decision win.

Final Dan Ige-Sean Woodson Prediction & Pick: Sean Woodson (-166)