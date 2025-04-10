ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes continues on the prelims with a fight between Darren Elkins and Julian Erosa in the featherweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Elkins-Erosa prediction and pick.

Darren Elkins (29-11) enters UFC 314 on a two-fight win streak, showcasing his trademark toughness and grappling prowess. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Pineda in October 2024, securing Fight of the Night honors. Prior to that, Elkins submitted T.J. Brown via rear-naked choke in the third round in October 2023.

Julian Erosa (30-11) comes into UFC 314 riding a two-fight submission streak, showcasing his dangerous guillotine choke. He last defeated Christian Rodriguez in July 2024, submitting him late in the first round. Prior to that, Erosa tapped Ricardo Ramos in March 2024. Now, Erosa looks to extend his momentum against Darren Elkins.

Here are the Elkins-Erosa UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Darren Elkins-Julian Erosa Odds

Darren Elkins: +260

Julian Erosa: -325

Over 2.5 rounds: -110

Under 2.5 rounds: -120

Why Darren Elkins Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Daniel Pineda – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Darren Elkins has a strong chance to defeat Julian Erosa at UFC 314, relying on his relentless pace, durability, and grappling expertise. Known as “The Damage,” Elkins thrives in chaotic fights where his toughness and cardio allow him to outlast opponents. His ability to chain takedowns and scramble effectively makes him a nightmare for fighters who struggle with sustained pressure. Against Erosa, who has been knocked out seven times in his career, Elkins’ grinding style could wear down the rangy striker and open opportunities for ground control or a late finish.

While Erosa is a dangerous finisher with 24 stoppages in his career, his defensive gaps, particularly his susceptibility to strikes, play into Elkins’ strengths. Elkins absorbs damage but rarely gets wobbled, making him capable of pushing through adversity and dragging opponents into deep waters. Erosa’s tendency to fade under heavy pressure could be exploited by Elkins, who thrives in grueling battles. If Elkins can close the distance, avoid Erosa’s flashy strikes, and impose his wrestling-heavy game plan, he has a clear path to victory. Expect Elkins to grind out a decision win or secure a late submission in what promises to be an action-packed featherweight showdown.

Why Julian Erosa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Christian Rodriguez – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 25 (11 KO/TKO/14 SUB)

Julian Erosa is well-positioned to defeat Darren Elkins at UFC 314, thanks to his dynamic striking, finishing ability, and versatility in all phases of the fight. Erosa, a veteran with 24 stoppages in his career, has proven himself as a dangerous finisher both on the feet and on the ground. With a 3.5-inch reach advantage and a more diverse striking arsenal, Erosa’s ability to control range and land significant strikes will likely trouble Elkins, who absorbs a high volume of damage in his fights. Erosa’s aggressive style and pace also match Elkins’ cardio-heavy approach, neutralizing one of “The Damage’s” key weapons.

While Elkins is known for his toughness and wrestling, his durability has been tested over the years, with five stoppage losses on his record. Erosa’s ability to mix up his attacks—whether through sharp striking combinations or opportunistic submissions—could exploit these vulnerabilities. Additionally, Erosa’s youth and speed advantage make him better equipped to handle prolonged exchanges compared to the aging Elkins. If Erosa can avoid being dragged into a grinding wrestling match and keep the fight at his preferred range, he has a clear path to victory. Expect Erosa to secure a late finish or dominant decision in this featherweight showdown.

Final Darren Elkins-Julian Erosa Prediction & Pick

Darren Elkins and Julian Erosa are set to collide in a featherweight bout at UFC 314, promising a clash of styles and experience. Elkins, known for his relentless pace and durability, enters on a two-fight win streak, showcasing his ability to grind out victories through wrestling and cardio. At 41 years old, “The Damage” remains a tough test for anyone willing to engage in a grueling battle.

Erosa, however, brings youth, reach, and dynamism to the matchup. With a 3.5-inch reach advantage and dangerous striking complemented by slick submission skills, Erosa has proven himself as a versatile finisher. While Elkins thrives in chaotic fights, Erosa’s ability to mix up his attacks and control range could neutralize Elkins’ pressure-heavy approach. If Erosa can avoid prolonged grappling exchanges and capitalize on his striking advantage early, he’s likely to secure a finish or dominant decision victory. Expect Erosa’s precision and versatility to edge out Elkins in this intriguing contest.

Final Darren Elkins-Julian Erosa Prediction & Pick: Julian Erosa (-325), Under 2.5 Rounds (-120)