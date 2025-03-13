ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch DePaul-Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are pursuing a championship this week in New York. They didn't win the Big East regular-season title. St. John's won that prize. Creighton would really love to lift a trophy at the end of the Big East Tournament and walk away from this season with something substantial. Creighton has to think it is in good position to win this tournament. Playing DePaul, the No. 10 seed, instead of No. 7 seed Georgetown — which hammered Creighton earlier in the season — is a good twist of fortune for the Bluejays. Creighton, should it get past this game, would move into the semifinals against UConn or Villanova. That won't be an easy game, but UConn and Villanova going after each other in Thursday's late-night quarterfinal should leave the winner a little drained for that semifinal. Creighton, if it can blow out DePaul here, should get extra rest and enter the semis with the upper hand. Then, of course, if the Jays can get to Saturday, they would be able to have a possible revenge match with St. John's. If, by chance, the Johnnies stumble, Creighton will be a clear-cut favorite against Marquette or the other non-SJU team which manages to reach the Big East Tournament final.

A trophy is up for grabs. Creighton has every reason to think it can take it.

Here are the DePaul-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big East Tournament Odds: DePaul-Creighton Odds

DePaul: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +550

Creighton: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 144.5 (-106)

Under: 144.5 (-114)

How to Watch DePaul vs Creighton

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul beat Georgetown on Wednesday. It wasn't easy. The Blue Demons won by only four points. They had a 15-point lead in the first half, lost all of the lead, but battled back to win. That should instill a fresh sense of confidence in this team, which has made real improvements from 2024 under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann. The reality that DePaul is rebuilding under a new coach should give this team a clear-cut awareness that it is beginning a longer project. This team was not expected to make the NCAA Tournament this season, which should keep this team relaxed and loose. This is not a team trudging to the end of the line in a difficult season. The Blue Demons started from scratch this season, so they should have a forward-looking and optimistic posture. That should serve them well against a Creighton team which is under a lot of pressure to perform and win.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton wants that Big East Tournament championship. The Jays are a lot better than DePaul. There is a significant gap in talent and quality between these two teams. Creighton has played very good defense in the Big East regular season. That's why the Bluejays were able to steadily improve from late December, a point in time when they were still struggling. Creighton's effort level should grind down DePaul and enable the Jays to blow the doors off this game.

Final DePaul-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Creighton, but the spread is large enough to make us not want to pull the trigger. This game is best approached as a wait-and-see situation. Wait until at least halftime to make an in-game bet.

Final DePaul-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -11.5