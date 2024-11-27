ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are in trouble. They were able to fatten up against cupcakes early in the season, but as soon as they started playing tougher teams from bigger, more prominent conferences, they have been getting walloped. They lost big to Nebraska last Friday in a game which was never particularly close. Nebraska steamrolled them on their home floor in Omaha in the first half and maintained a solid working margin in the final 10 minutes of the game. Creighton made a run but did not seriously threaten te Huskers down the stretch. That was bad enough. Then came Tuesday's blowout loss to San Diego State. The Jays were once again blown away by their opponent, losing in decisive fashion in a game decided long before the final horn. The losing is painful, but the decisive nature of these losses is what really stings and grabs one's attention. Creighton is getting run off the floor, as opposed to battling competitively and losing by a bucket at the very end of a game. This is alarming and has to be dealt with.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is Creighton's star player and imposing defensive big man. He scored big against smaller competition in early and mid-November, but as the quality of opponent has gotten stronger, Kalkbrenner has struggled. He took only one field goal attempt against Nebraska, and that one field goal attempt was a 3-pointer. In that Nebraska game, Creighton attempted over 40 3-pointers and under 12 2-pointers, an astounding shot chart especially since Creighton did not make a high percentage of the threes it attempted. The inability to work the ball inside and get to the basket was a conspicuous failure. The Jays needed to improve that against San Diego State, but their offense remained absolutely stuck in another large loss.

Now Creighton has to find a way to score — and stay in a game until the very end, at minimum — against Texas A&M in a neutral-site game.

Here are the Texas A&M-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Creighton Odds

Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Creighton: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Creighton

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: MAX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Kalkbrenner is struggling, as is the whole Creighton offense. The Bluejays have a huge problem on their hands which might not be fixed in one day. Many times we think (correctly) that a team will recover from a bad game by getting right back on the floor and correcting mistakes, but Creighton's problems might be deeper and more structural. Plus, guard Steven Ashworth is injured. There's a lot going on with Creighton, none of it good. A&M can benefit from that.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton might be struggling, but so is Texas A&M. The Aggies led Oregon on Tuesday by 10 points midway through the second half, 58-48. They were outscored 32-12 down the stretch and lost by 10, 80-70. A&M failed to break defensive pressure with the pass and got lost in the Oregon defense by overdribbling and getting into trouble. This offense is not much better than Creighton's at the moment. The Jays can defend and win this game at that end of the floor.

Final Texas A&M-Creighton Prediction & Pick

These two teams are both struggling. No one should touch this game.

Final Texas A&M-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -3.5