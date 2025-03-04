ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the bottom teams in the Big East face off as DePaul visits Providence. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Providence prediction and pick.

DePaul comes into the game at 11-18 on the year, but just 2-16 in conference play, placing them in tenth in the Big East. After opening the year 7-0, and DePaul receiving top-25 votes, they would drop four of the next five. They would beat Loyola-Maryland, but since then have won two of 16 games. Last time out, they faced Crieghton. It was tight early, and Creighton had just a four-point lead at the half. Still, Crieghton would go on to win the game 75-65.

Meanwhile, Providence comes into the game at 12-17 on the year, and 6-10 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the Big East. They opened the year 5-0, before losing eight of their next ten games. Providence would go on to win four of their next six, but have since then, dropped seven of eight games. Last time out, Providence faced UConn. UConn opened an eight-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 75-63.

Here are the DePaul-Providence College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Providence Odds

DePaul: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Providence: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul is ranked 136th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 142nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year and 148th in adjusted defensive efficiency. DePaul has been slightly better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 197th in points per game while sitting 164th in shooting efficiency. They have moved the ball well, sitting 53rd in the nation in assists per game. DePaul is also 48th in the nation in three-point attempts made per game this year.

DePaul is led by CJ Guna this year. He comes into the game with 12.3 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Isaiah Rivera. Rivera is scoring 10.3 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. It is Connor Enright who leads the way in assists this year. He comes in with 6.2 assists per game, while he adds 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this year.

NJ Benson leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes into the game with 6.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, Benson scored 8.5 points and has 1.4 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by David Skogman. Skogman comes in with 6.4 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is ranked 92nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 82nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 133rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Providence has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 165th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 110th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they have limited ball movement well, sitting 78th in opponent assists per game this year.

Providence has been led by Bensley Joseph, who leads the team in assists per game and is second in points per game. He comes in with 3.2 assists, and 12.5 points per game this year. He also has four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Jayden Pierre leads the team in scoring and comes in with 12.8 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Finally, Corey Floyd Jr. has been solid as well, scoring nine points per game, while adding 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the way in rebounding. Erhunmwunse comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while adding 6.3 points, and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Final DePaul-Providence Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this game comes in playing great. Still, DePaul has struggled heavily in conference play this year. They need to score well from three to keep their offense moving, but Providence is 144th in the nation against the three this year. Further, Providence is 75th in the nation in three-point shooting, while DePaul is 256th against the three this year. Further, DePaul is 168th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 234th in offensive rebounding percentage this year. Providence is 90th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 113th in offensive rebounding percentage. Rebounding and three-point shooting will be the difference as Providence takes this one.

Final DePaul-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence -7.5 (-110)