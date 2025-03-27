ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Stanley Cup hopefuls face off as the New Jersey Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Jets prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game at 38-28-7 on the year, which places them in third in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan Bastian and Dawson Mercer would both score in the first period to give the Devils the lead. The Blackhawks would get one back in the period, but the Devils would score shorthanded in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. The Blackhawks would score again, but Dawson Mercer would also score again to make it 4-2. Both teams would score in the third period and the Devils won the game 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 49-19-4, making the Jets the best team in the Western Conference. In their last game, the Jets faced the Capitals. Josh Morrissey would score first, but Andrew Mangiapane would tie the game in the first period. The Jets would take the lead in the second period, but late in the third, Alex Ovechkin would score his 889th career goal to tie the game. This would force overtime, where Nikolah Ehlers would score the game-winner for the Jets.

Here are the Devils-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Jets Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +152

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (-102)

Under: 5.5 (-120)

How To Watch Devils vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by Time Meier and Nico Hischier. Meier is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 23 goals and 25 assists. Hischier is third on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 28 assists. His goal total leads the team this year. The line is rounded out by Ondrej Palat. Palat has 14 goals and 12 assists this year.

The team leader in both assists and points this year is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 20 goals and 64 assists this year, good for 84 points. He is joined on the second line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer comes into the game with 16 goals and 15 assists this year.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 23-14-6 on the year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five starts but has given up three or more goals in all five games.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele this year. Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 37 goals and 49 assists, good for 86 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 35 goals and 43 assists this year. Scheifele has ten goals and 13 asssits on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo has 11 goals and 13 assists so far this year.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting tied for third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 37 assists, good for 61 points. He is joined on the line by Adam Lowry, who comes in with 14 goals and 16 assists this year. Further, the Jets get production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey comes in with 12 goals and 43 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 41-10-3 on the year with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. He is 4-1-0 in his last five games, allowing two or fewer goals in three of the five games.

Final Devils-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. One reason is goaltending. Jacob Markstrom has not been above .895 in save percentage in any of his last five starts, giving up 19 goals over the five games. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. He has won four of five games, and allowed more than three goals just once in that time. The Jets are also first in the NHL in goals-against, while sitting second in the NHL on the power play. The Devils have been solid on defense, sitting fifth on the penalty kill, but they are scoring just 2.99 goals per game, and that is down since Jack Hughes was injured. Take the Jets in this one.

Final Devils-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-184)