The Arizona Diamondbacks head to northern California to take on the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Robbie Ray

Brandon Pfaadt (6-2) with a 3.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46.2 innings pitched, 10 walks, 41 strikeouts, .260 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Win, 6.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 6.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 3 walks, 16 strikeouts, .294 oBA

Robbie Ray (5-0) with a 2.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 44.1 innings pitched, 23 walks, 46 strikeouts, .194 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 4 starts, 1.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 25.0 innings pitched, 11 walks, 22 strikeouts, .193 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -116

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-116)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: DBACKS.TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brandon Pfaadt has been great for the Diamondbacks this season. He has a fairly low ERA and he is coming off his best start of the year against a great Los Angeles Dodgers team. Pfaadt gets a lot of hitters to chase out of the zone, which is a big reason why his walk rate is so low. He has a good pitch mix, and he has been able to use it to keep opponents off balance in the box. If Pfaadt has a good start, the Diamondbacks will be able to win this game.

Arizona is 13th in batting average, fourth in OPS, second in walks drawn, and fifth in runs scored. With Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, Ketel Marte, and Josh Naylor, the Diamondbacks have one of the more dangerous lineups in the MLB. It is not easy to get anything going against Robby Ray, but Arizona should be able to put together some good at-bats. If they can do that, the Diamondbacks will win Tuesday night.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray has been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. It is strange calling him a surprise because he won the AL Cy Young with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he has been plagued by injuries, and a little bit inconsistent. This year, though, Ray has been lights out. He has not lost a game himself, but the Giants are undefeated when Ray starts this year. That is eight wins in eight starts. If Ray continues to pitch the way he has, the Giants will win this game.

Pfaadt's advanced statistics are reason for hesitation when it comes to betting on the Diamondbacks. He is in the 10th percentile in average exit velocity allowed, 12th percentile in expected ERA, and 15th percentile in hard-hit percentage. The Giants have a great chance to put together some good at-bats, especially considering how much Pfaadt struggles on the roads. If they can find a few barrels, there is a good chance for the Giants to win this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

Robbie Ray is undefeated this season, and San Francisco has not lost with him on the mound. For that reason, I am going to take the Giants to win this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-102)