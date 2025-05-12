ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants have run into some turbulence this season. The Giants just got swept by the Minnesota Twins over the past weekend. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continue to win. The Giants have fallen behind the top two teams in the National League West. With the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets solidly established as the leaders in the National League East, the Giants are looking at a situation in which they might be playing for just one available playoff spot. The National League currently looks like a league with five highly likely playoff teams: the Dodgers, Padres, Mets, Phillies, and Cubs. That's why the Giants need to stabilize. It's also an explanation of why this Diamondback-Giant series — the first of the season between the two division competitors — is so important. We could easily have a scenario in which Arizona and San Francisco are battling against each other for the sixth seed — the last of the three wild card playoff spots — in the National League in late September.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander

Merrill Kelly (3-2) has a 4.09 ERA. The overall ERA number doesn't look great, but there's a more specific story to tell here. Kelly was awful in his first few starts of the season. He got hammered right out of the gate. However, in his last five starts, Kelly has been great. He has allowed a total of eight runs in those five starts, and he pitched at least 5 2/3 innings in four of those five starts, at least five innings in all five. Kelly has settled into a groove and is pitching at a level which will clearly work for the D-Backs, as they battle three playoff-caliber teams in the cutthroat NL West.

Last Start: May 7 vs New York Mets — 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Road Splits: 4 starts, 21 1/3 IP, 18 H, 12 R, 3 HR, 5 BB, 18 K

Justin Verlander (0-2) has a 4.50 ERA. Verlander's season has unfolded in a manner similar to what we outlined with Kelly above. Verlander, like Kelly, profoundly struggled earlier in the season. In his last four starts, however, Verlander has clearly improved. He has given up seven runs in those four starts and has gotten sharper. Verlander continues to show that even though he is an old-man pitcher, he can still make adjustments, get outs, give his team a chance to win, and ultimately remind everyone why he will be in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame one day.

Last Start: May 6 at Chicago Cubs — 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

Home Splits: 4 starts, 20 1/3 IP, 19 H, 13 R, 2 HR, 7 BB, 20 K

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -116

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks just played four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, splitting the four-game series. The Diamondbacks looked like a playoff-caliber team in that series. After facing LA hitters, the Diamondbacks should enjoy facing San Francisco hitters, who are not nearly as good.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are coming off a sweep loss in which nothing went right for them. Chances are this team will be motivated and will bounce back with a well-played game against Arizona at home.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

These teams look evenly matched. Arizona has the pitching edge here, but San Francisco just got swept by the Twins and is in a good bounce-back spot. The advantages and disadvantages seem to cancel each other out. We recommend you pass on this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline