It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners-Giants.

The Seattle Mariners are sinking quickly. At 3-6 in a division with the experienced Houston Astros and the hot-starting Texas Rangers, the Mariners do not have a large margin for error. Texas in particular looks a lot more like the 2023 World Series championship team, a lot less like the 2024 group which stumbled through its season. The Mariners, if they don't get hold of themselves in April, could really lose the plot and fall many games behind the Rangers, setting up a summer in which they will have to be great — not merely good — to chase down a playoff spot and stay in the American League West Division race.

On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants are making a very strong early-season statement. After their win over the Mariners on Saturday — which clinched a series win, given SF's victory on Friday over the M's — the Giants are 7-1. They have as many losses as the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have fewer losses than the San Diego Padres. They look like the real deal, a club which has retooled in several positions and seems to have the offense needed to help the pitching staff. The acquisition of Willy Adames really beefed up the batting order and gave San Francisco the high-impact bat it desperately needed. Legendary Giants catcher Buster Posey, now in the team's front office, is making sound moves and is establishing himself as a strong, smart executive who will give this organization the leadership it needs. Everything is pointing in the right direction for this team.

Mariners-Giants Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs Jordan Hicks

Bryan Woo (1-0) was strong in his first start of the season against the Athletics a week ago. The Giants represent a much bigger challenge. Woo's main problem has not been his pitching but his durability. If he can stay healthy, he should be a big part of the Mariners' deep and talented pitching staff this year.

Last Start: March 30 vs Oakland Athletics — 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Jordan Hicks (1-0) was excellent in his first start of the season against the Houston Astros. If that start is indicative of what we can expect from Hicks this year, the Giants' odds of making the playoffs will rise considerably. Justin Verlander is an aging star, someone who might need a few weeks to round into form on the San Francisco staff. Hicks being a big dog in April could piece together the rotation and stabilize it heading into May.

Last Start: March 31 at Houston Astros — 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Mariners-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Giants Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +104

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mariners vs Giants

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have lost the first two games of the series. Sweeping any MLB team, except for the Chicago White Sox, is really difficult. Expect the Mariners to bounce back here behind Bryan Woo, who is a very good starting pitcher. The Mariners will have more urgency than the Giants, and that is often what tilts a baseball game in one direction.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are playing much better baseball than the Mariners. They are clearly a better team than the Mariners. Jordan Hicks dominated in his first start and can shut down the Mariners' weak bats in this game.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mariners, but the Giants are playing too well to bet against them. Wait for a live play if anything on this one.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline