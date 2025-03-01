ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Borussia Dortmund looks to start the round of 16 strong as they host Lille. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Dortmund-Lille prediction and pick.

Dortmund went 5-0-3 in league play, finishing tenth in league play and having to face Sporting in the first round of the knockout stage. In the first leg of the knockout round fixture, Dortmund dominated. They won over Sporting 3-0 to take a three-goal lead on the aggregate. In the second leg, Dortmund would play stout defense, allowing very few opportunities for Sporting to score. The game would end in a 0-0 draw, giving Dortmund the 3-0 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Lille had to qualify for the league phase through a fixture with Fenerbahce and then Slavia Praha. They would advance on aggregate 3-2 after needing extra time in the second leg. Lille then defeated Slavia Praha to move to the league phase. Lille would then go 5-1-2 in the league phase, placing them in seventh place and automatically advance to the round of 16.

These two teams last played in the 2001-2002 season, with both games ending in draws.

Here are the Dortmund-Lille Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Dortmund-Lille Odds

Dortmund: -135

Lille: +390

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 goals: -122

Under 2.5 goals: +100

How to Watch Dortmund vs. Lille

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network/ Paramount+

Why Dortmund Will Win

Dortmund has scored well this year, scoring in 30 of 35 games overall. They have scored 72 goals in those 35 games, good for 2.06 goals per game. They have also been great in UCL play, scoring in nine of ten fixtures so far this year. Further, they have scored 25 goals this year, good for 2.5 goals per game. Dortmund has been solid at home in UCL play. They have scored in four of the five games so far in UCL play, scoring 13 goals over the five games.

Serhou Guirassy has led the way for Dortmund this year. He has been dominant in UCL play, scoring ten goals with three assists this year. Further, he has 13 goals and an assist in Bundesliga play. Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens has been solid. In Bundesliga play, he has seven goals and three assists on an expected goal total of just 2.8. Gitten has scored four goals on an expected 1.6 goals in UCL play. Finally, Karim Adeyemi has also been solid in UCL play. Adeyemi has scored four times with an assist in UCL play.

Dortmund is giving up 1.46 goals per game this year overall, but they have been better in UCL play. In UCL play, they have allowed just 12 goals, good for 1.2 per game. Five of those 12 were scored by Real Madrid. They have also been great at home on defense. Dortmund has allowed just five goals in five games at home. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why Lille Will Win

Lille has scored in 32 of 37 total fixtures this year, scoring 62 goals in the process. That is good for 1.68 goals per game for Lille this year. In UCL play, they have scored in regular time in nine of 11 fixtures overall. In the process, they have scored 21 goals, good for 1.91 goals per game in UCL play. On the road, they have scored in three of five road fixtures. Lille has scored six goals in those five games, good for 1.2 goals per game.

Jonathan David has been dominant for Lille so far this year. He has 12 goals and three assists so far in Ligue 1 play. Meanwhile, he has six goals and an assist, with two goals via the penalty kick so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, Osame Sahraoui has two goals and an assist so far in UCL play, while he has three goals and three assists in domestic league play.

Lille has allowed just 12 goals in 11 fixtures in UCL play. Further, they have two clean sheets. On the road, they have allowed seven goals in five road games.

Final Dortmund-Lille Prediction & Pick

Lille has made a wonderful run to get to this point. They went through two steps of qualifying to get to the league phase and then earned a bye to the round of 16. Still, scoring has been an issue for Lille at times. They have scored 21 goals in the 11 fixtures, but six came against Feyenoord. Dortmund scores very well, and showed in their last fixture, they can play strong defense. Expect them to play this similar to their matchup with Sporting, taking a lead in the first leg and then shutting down the opposition in the second leg. Take Dortmund in this one.

Final Dortmund-Lille Prediction & Pick: Dortmund ML (-135)