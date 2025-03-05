ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UAB plays their last home game of the year as they host FAU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a FAU-UAB prediction and pick.

FAU is 16-13 on the year, but they are 9-7 in conference play, placing them in fifth in the American. They have been .500 most of the year. They started 2-2 before moving on to start the year 9-9. Since then, they have won seven of their last 11 games, but just one of their last four. In their last game, FAU faced South Florida. FAU opened up a nine-point lead at the end of the first half. South Florida would not be able to tie the game, trailing from start to finish, as FAU won the game 69-63.

Meanwhile, UAB is 19-10 on the year, and 12-4 in conference play. That places them in third in the American currently. They opened up the year fairly average, going 4-6. They would then win ten of their next 12 games, before a loss to East Carolina. Since then, they have won four of five, and last time out, they faced Memphis. UAB would lead by six at the end of the first half, but it would end up being a tight game. The game would be tied with just five minutes left, but Memphis would go on a 15-8 run to end the game, winning the game 88-81.

Here are the FAU-UAB College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: FAU-UAB Odds

FAU: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

UAB: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 163.5 (-115)

Under: 163.5 (-105)

How to Watch FAU vs. UAB

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU is ranked 113th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 81st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 204th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU has been solid on offense this year. They are 53rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 85th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have scored well from three. FAU is 67th in the nation in three-point attempts made per game this year while sitting 91st in three-point shooting percentage.

Kaleb Glenn leads the way for FAU this year. Glenn is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding five rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Tre Carroll has 12.1 points per game, with 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one block per game. Finally, Baba Miller leads the team in rebounding. He has 6.9 rounds per game while adding 11 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Leland Walker leads the team in assists. He comes in with 4.1 assists per game while adding 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He is joined by KyKy Tandy. Tandy is scoring 8.7 points per game while also adding 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread/Win

UAB is ranked 107th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 274th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UAB has been wonderful on offense this year. They are 13th in the nation in points per game while sitting 149th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have played with a high tempo all year. They are second in the nation in field goal attempts this year while sitting fourth in field goals made.

Yaxel Lendeborg leads the way for UAB. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Lendeborg comes in with 17.3 points per game, while adding 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Christian Coleman. Coleman comes into the game with 11.4 points per game, while adding 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Alejandro Vasquez leads the way. He is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Further, Ja'Borri McGhee is scoring 10 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final FAU-UAB Prediction & Pick

UAB plays at one of the fastest paces in the nation this year. Still, much of their scoring comes inside the arc. While they are second in the nation in field goal attempts, they are 329th in the nation in three point attempts this year. This will require FAU to be strong inside, which they are. FAU is 31st in the nation in opponent two point percentage this year. Further, FAU is 66th in the nation in blocks this year. Still, they will need to be better on the glass. UAB is sixth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while FAU is 192nd in opponent offensive rebounding this year. If they can play strong inside and limit some offensive rebounds, FAU will be able to cover in this one.

Final FAU-UAB Prediction & Pick: FAU+5.5 (-112)