ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams still in the playoff race face off as the Calgary Flames face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game sitting at 34-26-12 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Division. The Flames will be in Colorado to face the Avalanche on Monday night. After that game, they will travel to Utah to play the Utah Hockey Club.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club comes into the game at 33-29-12 on the year, which is good for sixth place in the Central Division. They are 11 points outside of the final Wild Card spot, which gives concern for the Utah Hockey Club. In their last game, the Utah Hockey Club faced the Chicago Blackhawks. After a scoreless first period, Nick DeSimone scored his first goal of the year, to give Utah the lead. Still, the Blackhawks would score twice to take the lead. Mikhail Sergachev and Alexander Kerfoot would give the lead back to Utah by the end of the period. In the third period, the Utah Hockey Club would score twice, and Utah would go on to win the game 5-2.

Here are the Flames-Utah Hockey Cub NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: +158

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+136

Moneyline: -192

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Flames vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is first on the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 30 goals and 28 assists. He has seven goals and 13 assists on the power play as well. Martin Pospisil joins Kadri on the top line. He has four goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Yegor Sharangovich rounds out the line. He has 13 goals and 12 assists this year.

Jonathan Huberdeau is second on the team in points, playing on the second line currently. He has 27 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 58 total points. He also has nine goals and 12 assists on the power play. It is MacKenzie Weegar who is third on the team in points, coming in from the blue line. He has seven goals and 34 assists this year, with four goals and 15 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman has also been solid this year, coming in with 13 goals and 19 assists this year.

With Dustin Wolf expected to be in goal Monday night, it will be Dan Vladar in this one. Vladar is 10-11-6 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He was 2-1-1 in March, with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Utah is led by Clayton Keller. Keller leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 55 assists, good for 79 total points. He also has seven goals and 25 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther joins Keller on the top line. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points but leads the team in goals, having 26 goals and 25 assists. Guenther also has 12 goals and 12 assists on the power play. Finally, Logan Cooley rounds out the line and has 22 goals plus 33 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz has been great this year, currently playing on the second line. Schmaltz is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 40 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 40 points. Finally, Mikhail Sergachev has been solid from the blue line, coming in with 14 goals and 33 assists this year.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in goal for the Utah Hockey Club. He is 22-20-7 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has been up and down in the last month. Vejmelka was 6-5-3 in March with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

Final Flames-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club comes in as the favorites in this NHL game. Utah is scoring 2.81 goals per game this year while sitting 18th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Still, Utah has struggled on defense as of late, giving up 30 goals in the last seven games. In the Meanwhile, the Flames are scoring just 2.60 goals per game this year while sitting 16th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Flames have also scored 21 goals over the last seven games, well above their season average. Take the Flames in this one.

Final Flames-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (+158)