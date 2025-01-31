ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Boston College prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-Boston College.

The air seems to be coming out of the balloon for the Florida State Seminoles. This team had been doing a decent job of hanging in as a mid-level ACC team. The Noles weren't spectacular, but they were near .500 in the conference and had become a team that would beat the lower end of the conference and generally take care of business in games it was supposed to win. Florida State was not on track to have a great season, but the Seminoles were on course to have an average season after being genuinely bad in years prior. It wasn't sexy or eye-popping, but it seemed FSU had made real improvements under veteran coach Leonard Hamilton. The previous seasons were so ugly and messy that there were open conversations about whether the school should try to force out its highly accomplished coach or allow him to make the call on when he retires. Having a better 2024-2025 season was and is in the best interests of Florida State's basketball program for the simple reason that a better season would make it easier to allow Hamilton to make his choice.

Now, though, things are getting worse, and that muddies the waters in Tallahassee. Florida State has lost three straight games. That is problematic in itself, but the real problem is that two of the losses have come to teams FSU should defeat: Cal and Virginia Tech. Those are two lower-end teams in the ACC. Cal is dealing with injuries. Virginia Tech has one of the least talented rosters in the conference. Florida State has lost decisively to those teams, and it fell to Virginia Tech at home earlier this week. As February arrives, Florida State simply can't afford to lose to an awful Boston College team — which has just one win in ACC play — if it wants to create a season the team can view with respect. Florida State needs to put a halt to this slide and make sure it doesn't devolve into a full-on tailspin. That scenario, if it happens, would put a lot of pressure on the administration as Leonard Hamilton's brilliant coaching career ends not with a bang, but a whimper. If Hamilton wants to rescue this season, now is the time to start.

Here are the Florida State-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Boston College Odds

Florida State: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -220

Boston College: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida State vs Boston College

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is simply a brutally bad basketball team. The Eagles are poorly coached. BC fans want Earl Grant fired, and it's really hard to blame them at this point. Grant botched the end of BC's loss to North Carolina one week ago. He did not draw up good inbound plays to protect the ball with a late lead. Florida State is not a good team, but Boston College is very clearly worse.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State isn't merely losing; it is losing decisively to teams that do not have more talent than the Seminoles. That's a great reason to ride with Boston College at home. Fading Florida State is a very good, solid play right now.

Final Florida State-Boston College Prediction & Pick

This is a coin-flip game, given the way FSU is playing right now. Pass.

Final Florida State-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Florida State -5.5 (-108)