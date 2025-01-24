ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida State-Stanford.

The Florida State Seminoles aren't pleased with how their new and unusual trip to the San Francisco Bay Area began. The Seminoles aren't used to flying across the country in late January to play a conference game, but this is the new reality of life in the ACC with Stanford and Cal being in the conference. The Seminoles lost to Cal 77-68 in a game which featured absolutely abysmal 3-point shooting on both sides. Cal was 6 of 23 from 3-point range, FSU 3 of 15. One might reasonably wonder how Cal won on a night when it shot just above 25 percent from 3-point range. The answer: free throws. Florida State earned only 5 foul shots in the game while Cal earned 22. The scoring margin at the foul line was minus-16 for Florida State. Cal's 19-3 advantage was the defining difference in a game decided by nine points. Florida State simply has to be able to find easier ways to score. Creating only 5 free throw attempts in a game points to a lack of creativity and explosiveness at the offensive end of the floor. The Seminoles weren't able to draw contact or get Cal defenders out of position even though Florida State grabbed 21 offensive rebounds in the game. That's a surprising collection of statistics. Usually, if one team is grabbing a lot of offensive boards, that should mean a lot of good shot attempts near the rim and a number of shooting fouls drawn, which lead to a notable free throw count. Let's see if Florida State's offense can meaningfully improve in this game.

The Stanford Cardinal just crushed Miami on Wednesday night. Miami looks like a team which is mentally done for the season. Stanford happily hosted the cratering Canes and delivered a 37-point win against The U. Stanford is playing good ball right now under head coach Kyle Smith. The Miami blowout followed a road win at North Carolina. Stanford is playing solid defense and is a confident, cohesive team at the moment. Given the way Florida State stumbled on the first of its two Bay Area road games, Stanford has to like its chances of sweeping the ACC's Florida-based schools this weekend. The Cardinal have a real chance of climbing into the tier of the ACC standings just below the top. Stanford isn't going to push or challenge Duke, Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest, but the Cardinal could climb into that second group.

Here are the Florida State-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Stanford Odds

Florida State: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Stanford: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida State vs Stanford

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is not going to shoot a tiny amount of free throws in consecutive games. That felt like an aberration, not an indicator. If Florida State shoots at least 15 free throws in this game, it should be able to win, given that the Seminoles can rebound and play decent defense. Stanford hammering Miami is far more a reflection of how awful Miami is than anything else. Don't get scared off FSU because of that.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State didn't look good at all in Berkeley against Cal. This long midseason road trip could be a bad spot for the Seminoles. Meanwhile, Stanford is playing really good ball and is at home.

Final Florida State-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stanford is playing well and looks like the clear-cut choice here. Take Stanford.

Final Florida State-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -4.5