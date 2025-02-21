ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the top teams in the ACC takes to the court as Louisville hosts Florida State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Louisville prediction and pick.

Florida State is in the midst of a coaching search but is 16-10 on the year and 7-8in conference play. That places them in eighth place in the ACC. After starting the year 7-1, they would fall in back-to-back games to LSU and NC State. Still, Florida State would win six of the next eight games, with the only losses being to Louisville and Clemson. Florida State would then lose four straight but has since won three of four games. In their last game, they faced Miami. It was a tight game for most of the game, with it being tied and the end of the first half. It would also be tied with under ten minutes to play in the game, but Florida State would pull away and win the game 74-66.

Meanwhile, Louisville is 20-6 on the year, and 13-2 in conference play, placing them tied for second in the ACC. They opened the year 5-1 before losing four of the next five games. They would then win ten straight before losing to Georgia Tech. Since then, they have won four straight. Last time out, they faced Notre Dame. Notre Dame would have a six-point lead seven minutes into the game, but Notre Dame would fail to score for nearly five minutes, giving Louisville the lead they would never give back. Louisville would go on to lead by seven at the end of the first half and would win the game 75-60.

Here are the Florida State-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Louisville Odds

Florida State: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +740

Louisville: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 PM PT

TV: CW Network

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is ranked 88th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 158th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 51st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida State has been strong on offense this year. They are 112th in the nation in points per game while sitting 13167th3rd in shooting efficiency. Further, they get to the line consistently. Florida State is 32nd in the nation in free throws made per game while sitting 20th in free throw attempts per game.

Jamir Watkins leads the way for Florida State. He is scoring 17.9 points per game this year with 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Daquan Davis comes in with 8.8 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Malique Ewin leads the way. He comes into the game with 14.2 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Taylor Bol Bowen has 8.7 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 25th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Louisville has also been solid on offense this year. They are 42nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 77th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 35th in the nation in rebounds per game while sitting 86th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Chucky Hepburn leads the way for Louisville this year. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming into the game with 15 points per game with 6.2 assists. He also has 3.4 rebounds per game and 2.4 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Terrence Edwards Jr. Edwards is scoring 14.8 points per game while adding four rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Further, Reyen Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding three rebounds per game this year. Finally, J'Vonne Haldey leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.4 points, and 1.8 assists.

Final Florida State-Louisville Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. The first is rebounding. Florida State is 165th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 219th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Louisville is 53rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 29th in defensive rebounding percentage. The second is turnovers. Florida State is 247th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Louisville is 118th. Finally, Florida State scored 16.6 points per game from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Louisville is 31st in the nation in opponent free throws per game, and limit opponents to just 11 points per game from the line this year. Take Louisville in this one.

Final Florida State-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -13.5 (-115)