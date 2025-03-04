ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a top-ten SEC match-up as Florida visits Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Alabama prediction and pick.

Florida comes into the game at 25-4 on the year, and 12-4 in conference play. That places them in second place in the SEC this year. They opened the year 13-0 before a loss to Kentucky. They would then defeat Tennessee and Arkansas before a loss to Missouri. Florida would then win three more in a row before a loss to Tennessee. Since then, seven of eight, but Florida was upset by Georgia. Last time out, Florida faced Texas A&M. They would start the game strong, and go on to lead by 11 at the end of the first half. Florida would grow the lead in the second half, winning the game 89-70.

Alabama comes into the game at 23-6 on the year and 12-4 in conference play, placing them tied for second place in the SEC. They opened the year strong, going 21-3 to open the year. Alabama would then lose two straight games, falling to Auburn and Missouri. After two more wins, Alabama faced Tennessee last time out. Alabama had a four-point lead at the end of the first half, and would hold the lead much of the second half. Still, Tennessee would defeat Alabama on a buzzer beater, winning the game 79-76.

Here are the Florida-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Alabama Odds

Florida: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +126

Alabama: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 176.5 (-110)

Under: 176.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida has been great on offense this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 70th in shooting efficiency. Further, they are great in the rebounding game, sitting third in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they shoot plenty from three. Florida is 23rd in the nation in three-point field goals made per game this year.

Florida is led by Walter Clayton Jr., who leads the team in scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 16.9 points per game while adding four assists per game. Further, he adds 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 14.7 points per game this year while adding 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Will Richard is scoring 13.6 points per game, while adding 4.8 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Alex Condon leads the front court, and the team in rebounding. He leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game while scoring 10.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been great on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 14th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are sixth in the nation in three-point attempts made per game while also sitting fifth in free throws made per game this year.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 19.1 points per game while adding five assists per game this year. Further, he has three rebounds and one steal per game. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway comes in with 12 points per game this year, while adding two rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the team in rebounding this year. Nelson comes into the game with eight rebounds per game, while he adds 11.8 points per game, with 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has been solid in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Florida-Alabama Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two similar teams. Both teams play with pace, and shoot plenty from three this year. Still, the difference in this game may be the Florida defense. Florida is 41st in the nation in opponent points per game while Alabama is 339th. Florida is also seventh in opponent shooting efficiency, while Alabama is 38th. Further, Florida is sixth in the nation against the three, while Alabama is 20th. This should be a tight game, and if a team gets hot from three, they will most likely win. Still, with the better defense, Florida should come away with the win in this one.

Final Florida-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Florida +3.5 (-118)