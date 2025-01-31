ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Florida and Purdue. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Tennessee prediction and pick.

The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2) and No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4) meet again on February 1 in Knoxville, just weeks after Florida’s historic 73-43 blowout of then-No. 1 Tennessee. Florida’s defense was suffocating in that matchup, holding the Vols to 21.4% shooting and dominating the glass with a 56-37 rebounding edge. Alijah Martin (18 points) and Alex Condon (12 points, 12 rebounds) led the Gators’ balanced attack. Tennessee will look to rebound on their home floor, where they’ve been nearly unbeatable this season. With Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zakai Zeigler leading the charge, expect a much closer contest in this SEC showdown.

Here are the Florida-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Tennessee Odds

Florida: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Tennessee: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida Gators are primed to secure another victory over the Tennessee Volunteers when they clash in Knoxville on Saturday. Fresh off their dominant 73-43 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee just weeks ago, the Gators have maintained their momentum, holding steady at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 for three consecutive weeks. Florida's balanced offensive attack, averaging an impressive 85.1 points per game, will be a significant challenge for the Volunteers' defense. The Gators' efficiency from the field (46.7%) and beyond the arc (34.3%) showcases their ability to score from multiple positions. Moreover, Florida's rebounding prowess, averaging 44.5 boards per game compared to their opponents' 33.6, gives them a substantial advantage in controlling the tempo and securing second-chance opportunities12.

Defensively, Florida has proven they can stifle Tennessee's offense, as evidenced by holding the Vols to a mere 21.4% shooting in their previous encounter. The Gators' perimeter defense, limiting opponents to just 28.1% from three-point range, will be crucial in containing Tennessee's outside threats. With key players like Alijah Martin, who led all scorers with 18 points in their last matchup, and Alex Condon, who secured a double-double, Florida has the firepower to overcome Tennessee's home-court advantage. The Gators' depth and balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures, provide multiple options to exploit Tennessee's defense. Given Florida's recent form, their dominant performance in the previous meeting, and their statistical advantages in crucial areas, expect the Gators to emerge victorious in this top-10 SEC showdown.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tennessee Volunteers are primed to bounce back and defeat the Florida Gators tomorrow night, leveraging their elite home-court advantage and defensive adjustments. Tennessee has been nearly unbeatable at Thompson-Boling Arena, boasting a 43-5 home record over the past three seasons. The raucous crowd and familiarity with their home floor will provide the Vols with a significant edge. Expect Rick Barnes’ squad to come out motivated after their humbling 73-43 loss to Florida earlier this month, where they shot just 21.4% from the field. Key players like Zakai Zeigler and Trey Kaufman-Renn will look to lead a more efficient offensive effort.

Defensively, Tennessee remains one of the nation’s best, allowing just 61.2 points per game this season. Their ability to force turnovers and control the glass will be crucial in slowing down Florida’s balanced attack led by Alijah Martin and Alex Condon. With adjustments to counter Florida’s rebounding dominance from the last matchup, Tennessee is better prepared to neutralize the Gators’ strengths. Combined with their home-court energy and a renewed focus, the Volunteers have all the tools to secure a statement win and reassert themselves as SEC contenders. Expect a much closer contest, with Tennessee’s consistency at home likely proving decisive.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

The rematch between No. 5 Florida and No. 6 Tennessee promises to be a thrilling contest, vastly different from their previous encounter. Tennessee, smarting from the 73-43 blowout loss to Florida, will be eager to defend their home court at Thompson-Boling Arena, where they've been nearly invincible. Expect the Volunteers to make significant defensive adjustments to counter Florida's balanced attack and rebounding prowess. Tennessee's home crowd will provide a substantial boost, potentially rattling the Gators' shooters. However, Florida's confidence from their previous win and their efficient offense (85.1 PPG) cannot be discounted. This game will likely come down to Tennessee's ability to execute their defensive game plan and shoot more efficiently than their dismal 21.4% in the last meeting. In a closely contested battle, Tennessee's home-court advantage and motivation for revenge should be enough to edge out a narrow victory covering the spread on their homecourt in this Saturday showdown.

Final Florida-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -4.5 (-105), Over 141.5 (-110)