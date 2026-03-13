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We're back with our prediction and pick series as we turn attention towards this cross-conference matchup between teams meeting for the first time this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (22-44) with both teams hoping to gain some momentum. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavs-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 128-122 loss to the Orlando Magic. They've posted a modest 5-5 over their last 10 games following a seven-game winning streak and look to add another win as the double-digit betting favorites.

The Dallas Mavericks occupy the 12-spot in the Western standings after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-112 their last time out. The win broke a losing streak of eight games as they'll be determined to steal a win at home against one of the best teams in the East as underdogs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Mavericks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -12.5 (-105)

Dallas Mavericks: +12.5 (-115)

Over: 235.5 (-105)

Under: 235.5 (-115)

Cavs vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (knee – OUT) / Tyrese Proctor (quad – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Dallas: Caleb Martin (finger – Probable) / Naji Marshall (foot – Questionable) / Daniel Gafford (rest – Doubtful) / PJ Washington (ankle – Doubtful) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Cavs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

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The Dallas Mavericks have gone 14-19 at home this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 18-14 on the road.

The Cavs are 33-19 as betting favorites. The Mavericks have gone 11-34 as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 29-37 ATS overall, 17-16 ATS at home. The Cavs are 27-38-1 ATS overall, 14-18 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Mavericks.

The Cavs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games on the road.

The Mavericks are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in Dallas' last eight consecutive games.

Keys to Cavs vs. Mavericks Matchup

As the Cavs and Mavericks meeting for the first time this season, they'll get their two-game season series out of the way quickly heading to Cleveland this Sunday to finish back-to-back meetings. Dallas comes back home following a six-game road trip where they managed a record of 1-5. They haven't been much better on their home floor, however, as they've lost their last eight games in the American Airlines Center. The Cavs have been keeping pace in the East and should be motivated to bounce back following a loss, a spot they've gone 18-7 on the season.

On the bright side, the Mavericks expect Cooper Flagg to make the start after a number of short injury stints as he's taken over ball handling duties listed in the PG slot on the depth chart. He's easily the best passer on this team and can find shooters like Max Christie and Klay Thompson in the corners when kicking-out on his drives. He continues to lead all rookies with 19.9 PPG and has dished the second-most assists (232) among rookies, so expect him to continue thriving as the center of the Dallas offense.

Still, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a new level of potential with James Harden in their lineup, fully focused on making a deep run in the playoffs behind the elevated play of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley this season. Mitchell is averaging 28.3 PPG, seventh in the NBA, while Mobley is averaging 8.7 RPG, ranking him 12th overall. Mobley also ranks fourth among all players with 1.9 blocks per game, the highest mark of his career following his ‘Defensive Player of the Year' season last year. Expect him to be the main player stopping Cooper Flagg around the rim as Mitchell and Dean Wade continue to play strong defense along the perimeters.

The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to cover this game at the very least, but it doesn't seem as though they'll be in a great position to win this game outright and break their home losing streak. It'll take a dominant game from Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford in the paint while drawing fouls and attempts from the line, but expect the Cavaliers to come out with consistent scoring through all four quarters.

Cavs vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

With both teams meeting in consecutive games, it'll be interesting to see the adjustments made following tonight's game until Sunday. The Cavs have a chance to pick up consecutive wins as double-digit favorites, so watch for Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell to be particularly aggressive in creating their shots throughout this one.

The Mavericks have been flat-out bad at home this season and I don't expect them to break their eight-game losing streak here tonight. While the Cavs haven't been great against the spread in their own respects, they should be able to put up a lopsided total in this one.

Final Cavs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -12.5 (-105); UNDER 235.5 (-115)