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Team USA looks to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic with a quarterfinal victory, but a resilient Team Canada stands in their way. It is now time to continue our World Baseball Classic odds series with a USA-Canada prediction and pick.

The United States finished pool play with a 3-1 record, showing both flashes of dominance and moments of vulnerability. They opened the tournament with a 15-5 victory over Brazil, followed by a 9-1 win against Great Britain and holding off Mexico with a 5-3 victory.

However, a surprising 8-6 loss to Italy suddenly put their backs against the wall. Thankfully, Italy's subsequent win over Mexico officially punched Team USA's ticket to Houston as the runner-up.

Meanwhile, Canada has been one of the best stories of the tournament, winning Pool A with a 3-1 record to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. After a narrow loss to Panama, the Canadians rattled off victories over Puerto Rico and Cuba.

In their decisive 7-2 win against Cuba, starter Cal Quantrill delivered five masterful innings to earn the victory. The offense was fueled by Abraham Toro, who smashed a massive home run to help eliminate the Cubans and make history.

The stakes on Friday night at Daikin Park could not be higher for these two rivals. If Team USA wins the game, they keep their repeat dreams alive and advance to the semifinals. If Canada pulls off the upset, they secure their first-ever trip to the Miami championship weekend.

World Baseball Classic Odds provided by DraftKings.

USA vs. Canada Odds

USA: -4.5 (-125)

Canada: +4.5 (+100)

Over: 9 .5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

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Keys to USA vs. Canada Matchup

Team USA is sending Logan Webb to the mound after sending Paul Skenes to the bump against Team Mexico — Webb won his only game he started, giving up just one run in four innings while striking out six. Webb of the San Francisco Giants had phenomenal stuff last season, pitching a league-high 207 innings and striking out 224 batters. He posted a 15-11 record with a 3.22 ERA in 2025, and his elite sinker is good at preventing the long ball, which is the main form of offense for Team Canada.

Canada has not hit for average so far in the tournament. They have struck out 22 times, one of the highest rates of the remaining teams, while hitting just .280. Still, the team is third in the WBC in slugging and fifth in RBIs so far. Owen Caissie has been great for Canada in the WBC, hitting .500 with a home run and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Abraham Toro has also been just as good, hitting .467 with a home run and five RBIs.

It will likely be Michael Srorka starting against Team USA for Canada, who has pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on 4 hits with 2 strikeouts. With Team USA being the best hitting team he's seen in the WBC, it could be difficult for him to keep Canada in this one. Team USA is hitting just .293 so far in the WBC, but they get on base well with a .430 OBP.

They are fourth in WBC in OPS so far, just behind the Dominican Republic, Japan, and Italy. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .375 in the WBC with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is getting on base with .429 OBP and 2 home runs.

USA vs. Canada Prediction and Pick

The key to this World Baseball Classic quarterfinal lies in the starting pitching clash, and Team USA holds a decisive advantage. Logan Webb’s elite sinker is the perfect antidote to a Canadian lineup that relies heavily on the long ball but struggles with consistent contact. By keeping the ball on the ground and inducing double plays, Webb should effectively neutralize power threats like Caissie exploiting Canada’s high strikeout rate to keep their offense quiet in the early innings.

On the other side of the diamond, Canada’s likely starter, Michael Soroka faces a monumental task against a disciplined and potent American lineup. Soroka throughout his big league career has struggled to keep runners off the basepaths, which spells trouble against a Team USA squad that gets on base at an elite clip. With Kyle Scgwarber consistently setting the table and Aaron Judge providing lethal power in the heart of the order, the United States will inevitably manufacture runs and break the game open once they tap into Canada's bullpen.

While Canada’s historic run to the quarterfinals has been inspiring, their journey ends here. Expect Team USA’s relentless offensive pressure and superior pitching depth to secure a comfortable victory and punch their ticket to Miami.

Final USA vs. Canada Prediction and Pick: USA -4.5 (-125) and Over 9.5 (-120)