The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Georgia Tech and Pitt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Pitt prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Panthers (16-11, 7-9 ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) on Tuesday in a crucial ACC matchup. Both teams are looking to improve their conference standing and build momentum for the season's final stretch. Pitt's offense, averaging 77.1 points per game, will be led by the dynamic duo of Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett, both contributing 16.4 points per game. Georgia Tech counters with a balanced attack featuring Lance Terry (14.6 ppg) and Baye Ndongo (12.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg). The Panthers' home-court advantage at the Petersen Events Center could be a deciding factor. Expect an intense, closely-contested battle as both teams fight to climb the ACC ladder.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Pitt Odds

Georgia Tech: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Pitt: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are poised to upset the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. Despite their identical conference records, Georgia Tech's recent performances suggest they have the momentum and tactical advantages to secure a crucial road victory. Georgia Tech's defensive prowess, showcased in their impressive win against Stanford, will be the key to neutralizing Pitt's high-scoring offense. The Yellow Jackets held Stanford to just 30.3% shooting, their best defensive performance in ACC play this season. This lockdown defense, coupled with the team's versatile lineup featuring agile, switchable defenders like Darrion Sutton and Ibrahim Souare, will disrupt Pitt's offensive rhythm.

Moreover, the Yellow Jackets' sophomore guard Nait George has been on fire, averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in his last three games. His recent three-point shooting surge (61.5% in the last two games) will stretch Pitt's defense and create opportunities for his teammates. While Pitt boasts a strong offense, averaging 77.1 points per game, their recent loss to Notre Dame exposed vulnerabilities, particularly in free-throw shooting where they struggled uncharacteristically. Georgia Tech's balanced attack, featuring Lance Terry and Baye Ndongo, combined with their defensive tenacity, will exploit these weaknesses and propel them to victory in this crucial ACC matchup.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Panthers are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Tuesday's ACC showdown at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt's home-court advantage and recent offensive firepower give them the edge in this matchup. Pitt's dynamic duo of Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett, both averaging 16.4 points per game, will be the key to unlocking Georgia Tech's defense. Lowe's playmaking ability, evidenced by his 5.2 assists per game, coupled with his sharpshooting from the free-throw line (87.4%), will keep the Yellow Jackets' defense on their toes. The Panthers' offensive prowess, averaging 77.1 points per game, should overwhelm Georgia Tech's defense, which allows 73.3 points per game.

Additionally, Pitt's recent performance against Notre Dame, where they shot 50.9% from the field and had four players score in double figures, demonstrates their balanced attack and ability to create scoring opportunities. With Cameron Corhen coming off a season-high 20-point performance and Guillermo Diaz Graham contributing valuable minutes, Pitt's depth will be crucial in wearing down Georgia Tech's defense over the course of the game. The Panthers' home crowd at “The Pete” will provide an electric atmosphere, further energizing the team and making it difficult for Georgia Tech to find their rhythm in a hostile environment.

Final Georgia Tech-Pitt Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal ACC clash, the Pittsburgh Panthers will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what promises to be a closely contested battle. Pitt's home-court advantage at the Petersen Events Center could prove decisive, but Georgia Tech's recent defensive improvements make this a tough one to call.

Expect a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes. Pitt's offensive firepower, led by Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett, will test Georgia Tech's defense. However, the Yellow Jackets' balanced attack and the hot hand of Nait George could keep them in the game until the final buzzer. Ultimately, Pitt's home crowd and slightly superior offensive consistency should give them the edge in a nail-biter. Look for the Panthers to pull away in the closing minutes, securing a narrow victory with Georgia Tech hanging in there to cover the spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Georgia Tech-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +8.5 (-110), Over 142.5 (-110)