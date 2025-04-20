ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels have contained the San Francisco Giants' offense. San Francisco still has a very good record this season. The Giants are 14-7 through 21 games. That's a 108-win pace. San Francisco is light years better than it was in 2024. However, one big concern exists: getting production throughout the batting order. The Giants have scored a combined total of three runs in the first 18 innings of the series. The Angels do not have the best starting rotation in baseball, and yet they have flummoxed San Francisco hitters. The Giants need to be on guard against a prolonged hitting slump and the kind of offensive lull which crushed last season's team. This year's team has to find a way to be much more consistent on offense and not go through collective power outages when everyone seems to stop hitting at the same time. If the Giants can't hit Angel pitching at any point in a three-game series, that would not bode well for the road ahead, especially in games the Giants would play against their foremost NL West rivals, who all have better and more productive batting orders.

Giants-Angels Projected Starters

Justin Verlander vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Justin Verlander (0-1) did not fare well against the Phillies. He has struggled in the early weeks of the season. It is noteworthy that early and mid April have colder conditions. It could be that Verlander needs to wait until the weather warms up if he is to settle in and pitch at the level he knows he is still capable of. Verlander needs to give the Giants more than what we have seen so far. This is especially true in light of San Francisco's offensive struggles. If the Giants don't start scoring more, Verlander's level of performance is not going to be enough to win games.

Last Start: April 15 at Philadelphia Phillies — 5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) was very strong in his last start in Texas against the Rangers. That is the player the Angels acquired in the offseason. That is the pitcher the Angels thought they were getting. Kikuchi has to be able to pitch like an elite performer, given the limitations in the Halos' bullpen and the holes in the batting order as well. Kikuchi needs to pitch like a No. 2 starter and carry the freight for this pitching staff.

Last Start: April 15 at Texas Rangers — 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Giants-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Angels Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -108

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs Angels

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | MLB Network (National)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants' offense has struggled in two games against the Angels. The odds of the Giants struggling in three straight games against a relatively average pitching staff are not high. San Francisco should be able to score at least four runs in this game. Given how poorly the Angels are hitting — just four runs scored in the first two games of this series — San Francisco should like its chances of winning the game.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels continue to limit the Giants' hitters. If they can do so one more time, they can win, because they should be able to tee off on a struggling Justin Verlander. The Halos should be able to score at least five runs and outdo whatever San Francisco does in this game.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Giants, but we don't have total confidence in either starting pitcher. Wait for a live play here.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline