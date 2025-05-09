ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside MLB as we take a look at this upcoming interleague series between two clubs heating up. The San Francisco Giants will visit the Minnesota Twins for the beginning of their only three-game series of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Twins prediction and pick.

Giants-Twins Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks (RHP) vs. Chris Paddack (RHP)

Jordan Hicks (1-3) with a 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 K, 37.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. COL – 5.0 IP, 7 K, 3 ER

Away Splits: (1-2) with a 6.35 ERA, .242 OBA, 14 K, 17.0 IP

Chris Paddack (0-3) with a 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 K, 32.1 IP

Last Start: (W) @ BOS – 5.0 IP, 2 K, 3 ER

Home Splits: (0-2) with a 3.86 ERA, .264 OBA, 12 K, 14.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-116)

How to Watch Giants vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Apple TV+

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently second in the National League West, tied with the San Diego Padres at 1.5 games back behind the leading Dodgers. After most recently beating the Chicago Cubs and taking their series 2-1, the Giants have been hot with five wins in their last six games. They're in for a tight race atop the division all season and they'll need similar winning streaks to keep them in position, so look for this team to continue carrying their recent momentum into this upcoming series.

Their last series win over the Chicago Cubs came as a result of stellar pitching on one occasion and a sensational pitching performance by Robbie Ray during their most recent win. The Giants managed a nine-run 11th inning in their 14-5 win over the Cubs, setting their highest scoring inning of the season thus far. This team can get very hot, very quickly with their bats and if their pitching is synced up, they'll be a tough team to beat for any opponent.

Jordan Hicks will take the mound looking to improve his record on the road, but the Giants have managed wins during his two most recent starts. He's pitching much more effectively against right-handed batters while the Twins are hitting just .244 against righties this season. His ERA has been up over 6.00 during his last four consecutive starts, so he'll be hoping for a much more consistent outing against the Twins.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently fourth in the American League Central and sitting six games back of the leading Detroit Tigers. They most recently swept the Baltimore Orioles during their three-game series and have won five-straight games heading into this upcoming series. This is in response to a recent four-game losing streak, so the Twins will be searching for more continuity in order to not fall behind in their divisional race.

Center Fielder Byron Buxton is seeing a hot start to his season, ranking 10th in the majors with nine home runs and 16th with 25 RBIs thus far. Harrison Bader has also been seeing the ball well as the two have been hot during this current winning streak. While neither their batting or pitching statistics stand out as extraordinary, they're doing all the right things in terms of putting runners on base and capitalizing with the game in the balance.

The Twins will send right-hander Chris Paddack to the mound in search of his first win on the season. With 24 strikeouts on the season, he's also given up 20 earned runs in the same breath and will need to at least turn in a few good innings if his team wants a chance to win this game.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Giants and Twins are both playing extremely well at the moment and riding winning streaks ahead of this series. We have to give the slight advantage from the plate to the San Francisco Giants simply for how consistent they've been with their contact, but the Twins are the much more explosive team with their ability to hit the ball deep.

Both teams are loaded in terms of their defensive talent, but the Twins continue to be lead by Gold Glover Byron Buxton and his power from the plate. Giants' pitcher Jordan Hicks has been a tad inconsistent with his opening innings, but a solid start here would put his team in a great position to win the game.

Ultimately, while both teams are hot, we have to side with the San Francisco Giants as they've been able to win close games. I expect this series to be back-and-forth with the Giants having the more clutching hitting down the stretch.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-102)