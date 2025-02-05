ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their long road trip as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Devils prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into the game at 31-17-6 on the year, placing them in second place in the Pacific Division. Still, they have won just two of their last 11 games, which has the Golden Knights falling in the NHL power rankings. In their last game, the Golden Knights faced the Islanders. Bo Horvat opened the scoring in the first period to give the Islanders the lead. After a scoreless second period, Brandon Saad tied the game in the third. Still, just over three minutes later, Brock Nelson scored, and the Islanders would win the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 30-19-6 on the year, placing them in third in the Metropolitan Division. They have won four of their last six, even as injuries begin to mount for the Devils. Last time out, they played the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jack Hughes scored in the first period to open the scoring. Hughes would score again in the second period to make it 2-0. Still, Rickard Rakell scored in the period to make it a one-goal game, and Kevin Hayes would tie the game in the third. After a scoreless overtime period, the Devils would win the game in a shootout.

Here are the Golden Knights-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Devils Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Golden Knights is led by Jack Eichel, who leads the team in both assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 48 assists, good for 66 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev has 15 goals and 18 assists.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone is second on the team in points, but playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 34 assists but has played in just 40 games so far this year. Pavel Dorofeyev leads the team in goals this year, playing on the second line. He comes in with 22 goals and 13 assists. Dorofeyev is joined on the second line by Tomas Hertl, who has 20 goals and 21 assists this year,

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 19-10-4 on the year, sitting tied for ninth in the NHL in wins this year. He also has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top two points producers on the Devils come from their top line. The team's leading point producer is Jack Hughes. Hughes comes into the game with 23 goals and 40 assists, to lead the team with 63 points. Jesper Bratt is just behind him in points. Bratt has 16 goals and 45 assists, good for 61 points. Both have been strong on the power play as well. Hughes has five goals and 21 assists, while Bratt has four goals and 19 assists on the power play.

With Nico Hischier still out of the lineup, Timo Meier leads the second line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 15 goals and 22 assists. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer comes into the game with 13 goals and 11 assists this year. Finally, Dougie Hamilton has been solid from the blue line, sitting fifth on the team in points with eight goals and 27 assists.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. Allen is 8-10-1 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He has two games in which he did not allow a goal in his last five games while going 3-2 in his last five games.

Final Golden Knights-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been the better team as of late. In their last six games, they have scored 22 goals, while giving up 14. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights come in scoring just 14 goals in their last six games, while giving up 17. The Devils have also been better on defense this year, sitting fourth in the NHL in goals against, compared to the ninth-ranked defense for Vegas. Finally, Vegas is 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill, while New Jersey is fourth on the power play. That will be the difference in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-120)