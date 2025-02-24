ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to Southern California to battle the Los Angeles Kings. It will be a clash at Crypto as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Golden Knights-Kings prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights lead the head-to-head series 22-16. They are also 6-4 in their past 10 games against the Kings, including 3-2 in five games in Los Angeles. Significantly, the Knights destroyed the Kings 6-1 in Vegas earlier this season, while the Kings routed the Knights 6-3 in their last battle in Los Angeles.

Here are the Golden Knights-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Kings Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -104

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Scripps

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights will not have Shea Theodore for a few weeks as he suffered an injury during the 4-Nations Faceoff. So far, it has not hurt them, as the Knights were able to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday at home. But now, they leave the comfortable surroundings of the T-Mobile Arena to play a team they might meet in the first round if they slip and the Edmonton Oilers overtake them. Whether they make a move at the trade deadline or stay still, the Golden Knights are still a threat and one of the premier teams in the NHL.

It all starts with Jack Eichel. While he did not register a point, he is still this team's single most dangerous player. Eichel currently leads the Golden Knights with 19 goals and 50 assists. Meanwhile, Mark Stone has been efficient, netting 14 goals and 35 assists this season. Losing Theodore hurts, especially on offense. Therefore, one of the other blueliners must carry the load, especially when quarterbacking the powerplay. This is where Alex Pietrangelo steps up.

The knock on Pietrangelo is that he is nowhere near the same player he once was. Moreover, he is usually better suited to playing tough defense and blocking shots than setting up the powerplay. But for now, he is the best option for the Golden Knights and will be counted on to orchestrate some offense.

Adin Hill makes the start for the Golden Knights. No, it has not been a consistent season for Hill, as he is 21-10-4 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. But Hill can still make the saves he needs to make, as he did when he stopped 33 of 34 shots in a win over the Canucks.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if Eichel and Stone can generate some offense, and Pietrangelo sets them both up for success. Then, the defense must tighten up and help make the game easier for Hill.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings might need an upgrade at right wing down the line. Currently, Adrian Kempe fills that role on the top line while Alex Laferriere serves on the second line. Trevor Moore is the man on the third line, and Brandt Clarke rounds things up on the bottom line. But the Kings need more goal-scoring. While the Kings managed five goals against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, that has not been the norm.

Anze Kopitar is an ageless wonder who leads the Kings with 13 goals and 33 assists. Likewise, Kempe has tallied 25 goals and 21 assists. Kevin Fiala has been on a heater lately after scoring a powerplay goal on Saturday and now has 22 goals and 15 assists. But the Kings need more from Quinton Byfield, who has struggled this season with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is the goalie and plays behind the best defense in the NHL. Notably, he is 17-6-6 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Keumper has a major challenge in front of him and must stay sharp.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can replicate the scoring effort from the previous night and grab an early lead. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow Eichel to take open shots.

Final Golden Knights-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are 34-23 against the spread, while the Kings are 28-26 against the spread. Moreover, the Knights are 16-12 against the spread on the road, while the Kings are 12-11 against the spread at home. The Golden Knights are 25-30-2 against the over/under, while the Kings are 21-30-3 against the over/under.

Despite how the previous two games went, I can see this game going down to the wire. The Knights and Kings are in a fight, and both still believe they have a chance at the Pacific Division. Expect the Knights to cover on the road.

Final Golden Knights-Kings Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-280)