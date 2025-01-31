ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The West Coast Conference has some good competition, but it's always special when Saint Mary's and Gonzaga meet at the top of the standings. This season, Gonzaga sits 16th in the nation, but Saint Mary's is first in the WCC with a 9-0 record. Gonzaga has disappointingly dropped two games in the conference, which has given Saint Mary's a head start. The unfortunate thing for the Gaels is that the Bulldogs will enter this game with even more motivation. Gonzaga had won five of seven games before last season, but the team split the regular season series in 2024, and then the Gaels won the playoff game by nine points. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Saint Mary's prediction and pick.

Gonzaga's defense took two nights off in the middle of January, and it cost them some valuable positioning in the WCC. The Bulldogs had a perfect 5-0 record when they visited Oregon State as nine-point favorites but allowed 97 points and lost by eight points. Then, they hosted Santa Clara two nights later as 15-point favorites but allowed a whopping 103 points and lost by four. Gonzaga figured it out in their next two games, allowing a combined 122 points against Portland and Oregon State while scoring 203 of their own.

Saint Mary's has won all nine games in the WCC so far this season after losing their first game at home against Utah State in the final game before the holiday break. They have been nearly flawless since returning, with their only blemish being a five-point win as six-point favorites against Washington State. They are 9-0 and 8-1 against the spread over their past nine.

Here are the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Odds

Gonzaga: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Saint Mary's: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's

Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga's offense has been one of the best in the nation this season, but they'll be in for their toughest test yet when they face Saint Mary's. The Bulldogs rank second with 89.6 points per game, but the Gaels rank seventh with 61 points allowed per game. The worry for the Bulldogs is their offense can't afford to have an off-night when their defense fails to show up, but their performance in the last two games has made that less of a worry.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga's defense will be a worry for the rest of the season, as they allowed 200 points combined in back-to-back losses against Oregon State and Santa Clara. They corrected it recently, but it'll always be in the back of people's heads whether those struggles will arise. Saint Mary's offense has a chance to do the same, as they rank 133rd in the nation in total offense compared to the 190th rank of Gonzaga. Gonzaga also allows four extra points per game against the conference compared to their overall stats.

Final Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga were dealt a scare in their two losses, and they'll have high motivation not to fall behind Saint Mary's by three games in the conference standings. They also have the added motivation of losing to Saint Mary's in the WCC playoffs last season. Take the Bulldogs to figure out a way to gut this one out and make a statement.

Final Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga ML (-105)