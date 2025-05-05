ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Tuesday as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Guardians come into the series at 20-14 on the year, which places them in second in the AL Central. Over the weekend, they took two of three games with the Toronto Blue Jays. Further, the Guardians have won five of their last six games heading into the series with the Nationals. Meanwhile, the Nationals enter the series at 16-19 on the year, which places them in third in the NL East. They recently just took two of three games on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. They have also won three of their last four before this series.

The Guardians and Nationals play game one of the series on Monday.

Guardians-Nationals Projected Starters

Ben Lively vs. Brad Lord

Ben Lively (1-2) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

Last Start: Lively went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits. He would strike out two batters and not give up a run as he took the no-decisions. The Guardians would defeat the Twins in ten innings.

Away Splits: Lively is 1-1 on the road with a 4.30 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

Brad Lord (1-3) with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

Last Start: Lord went five innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would strike out four batters and give up two runs, taking the win over the Phillies.

Home Splits: Lord is 0-1 at home with a 3.86 ERA and a .286 opponent batting average.

Here are the Guardians-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Nationals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -118

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: CLEG/MASN

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo has led the way for the Guardians this year. He is hitting just .219 but with a .325 OBP. Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 RBIS, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .333 with a .384 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Jose Ramirez. He is hitting .265 with a .318 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIS, eight stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Aria has scored 18 times this year. He is also hitting .262 with a .319 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs. Finally, Carlos Santana is hitting .219 with a .316 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathaniel Lowe has led the way for the Nationals. He is hitting .254 with a .331 OBP. He has seven doubles, six home runs, 27 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. James Wood has scored 21 times this year. He is also hitting .273 with a .381 OBP. Wood has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and five stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz leads the team in hitting, hitting .298 this year with a .350 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIS, and 11 runs scored. Luis Garcia Jr. has scored 16 times this year. He is hitting .234 with a .282 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and six stolen bases as well.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Ben Lively has been up and down this year. In his last six starts, he has three starts going at least five innings, and not giving up a run. He also has three starts giving up four runs and at least one home run. He has also given up three or more runs in two of his three road starts this year. Current Nationals do have some success against Ben Lively. They are 7-26 with a home run and two RBIs. Nathaniel Lowe is 1-5 with a home run, an RBI, and a walk. Meanwhile, Josh Bell is 3-9 with a triple, an RBI, and two walks.

Meanwhile, Brad Lord has been consistent since joining the starting rotation. In his last three games, he has given up two runs in each of them, but is just 1-2 in those games. His best start of the year was his first start of the year. He went three innings, giving up two hits and two walks. Lord did not give up a run facing the Dodgers at home. Current Guardians do not have at-bats against Brad Lord. Still, the Guardians are hitting .237 against right-handed pitching this year with 93 RBIS and 31 home runs. Ben Lively has been the better pitcher, and the Guardians should be able to do damage against this Nationals bullpen after Lord leaves the game. They get the win in this one.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-118)