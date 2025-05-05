ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting prediction as we take a look at this upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Nationals prediction and pick.

Guardians-Nationals Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz (RHP) vs. Jake Irvin (RHP)

Luis Ortiz (2-3) with a 4.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 36 K, 32.0 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. Minnesota – 6.1 IP, 5 K, 0 ER

Away Splits: (1-2) with a 6.89 ERA, .308 OBA, 13 K, 15.2 IP

Jake Irvin (2-1) with a 4.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 K, 42.2 IP

Last Start: (L) @ PHI – 6.0 IP, 2 K, 6 ER

Home Splits: (0-0) with a 4.24 ERA, .258 OBA, 16 K, 23.1 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Nationals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1,5 (+134)

Moneyline: -118

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT

TV: CLEGuardians.TV, MASN, MLB.TV

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are currently second in the American League Central race, just one game back of the leading Detroit Tigers. This season may be another difficult one for the Guardians given the newfound success of the Tigers, but their lineup is filled with veterans and a new pitching staff, so expect them to firmly remain in the postseason picture. They've won five of their last six games and will hope to kick this series off with a win in the prior game.

The Guardians also recently saw All-Star Jose Ramirez return to their lineup, which should provide a massive boost for their recent struggles from the plate. They rank in MLB's bottom-third in runs (126), batting average (.230), and on-base percentage (.300), so expect Ramirez to provide an immediate impact with his consistent contact hitting. Their pitching staff headlined by ace Tanner Bibbee and Gavin Williams is helping them rank in the top-10 in WHIP (1.43) and BAA (.262).

Luis Ortiz will hit the bump for the Guardians behind a 1-2 record on the road and an elevated ERA just under seven. He managed a solid six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays and struck out five batters without allowing a run. The Guardians have won three of the last four games he's appeared in, so expect them to continue seeing success if he can manage to notch a few scoreless innings to start this game and extend his presence into the later innings.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Nationals are currently third in the National League East standings, seven games back of the leading New York Mets. They'll finish a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds before heading back home for the first time in six games. Despite being four games under .500, they've managed a winning 9-7 record at home and have gone 10-6 against the spread at home as well. This will be their only series against the Guardians this season, so picking up a series win against a powerhouse team would bode well for their confidence moving forward.

The Nationals are powered by the bat of James Wood, who leads the team with nine home runs, 35 hits, and a .384 on-base percentage. He's also had five stolen bases this season and with the Nationals notching 36 as a team this year, they're one of the National League's better teams in playing small-ball and capitalizing when reaching base. If they can manage to put runners in position early throughout this one, they will certainly be playing with an advantage at home.

Right-hander Jake Irvin will receive the start looking for his first road win of the season. He's the second man leading this pitching rotation, but his last start was shaky as he allowed six runs to the Phillies. The Nationals managed to win his previous three starts where Irvin only allowed a combined three runs during that stretch, so expect them to have a great chance in winning the game if he can manage to keep things clean during this one.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This is an intriguing series as the Washington Nationals have generally been a solid squad at home this season. While their starting pitcher, Jake Irvin, was shelled during his last outing, he certainly has the potential for a much better start and gives his team a great chance to win the game if he can manage some scoreless innings.

While the Guardians seem like the better team on paper, they've certainly floundered on the road this season with an 8-9 record. The Nationals are capable of putting up high scoring totals and the Guardians will need Jose Ramirez to continue his usual production if they want to be in a similar spot to previous years.

The Guardians may be the betting favorites, but we like what the Nationals have been able to do with their bullpen in keeping games close in the later innings. For our final prediction, let's roll with the home team to cover the spread and potentially win this game outright.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals +1.5 (-162)