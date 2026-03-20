While the latest Instagram post from Marissa Ayers featuring Jaxson Dart was adorable, the New York Giants quarterback's coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, reacted to memes about his girlfriend's latest post.

Kiffin reacted to a meme on X, formerly Twitter, where someone joked that “You know Jaxson Dart is madly in love because he's dressing up like a pilgrim for his girlfriend,” simply posting a laughing crying emoji and tagging Dart.

Unfortunately, Dart did not respond to Kiffin's post. He hasn't posted on his X account since Jan. 29, 2026, which was an advertisement.

Kiffin coached Dart during his time at Ole Miss. Dart was the Rebels' quarterback from 2022 to 2024. He passed for 72 touchdowns against 23 interceptions, and he also rushed for 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with Ole Miss.

It appears their relationship has continued after their time at Ole Miss together. Kiffin is heading into his first season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Jaxson Dart's girlfriend Marissa Ayers' latest Instagram post

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Ayers recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with Dart. They are wearing matching black outfits. While some have joked he dressed like a “pilgrim,” the reason for that may be the long black gown he's wearing in the photos.

She captioned the post, “In our own little world,” and Dart gushed over her in the comments. He first wrote, “You are beautiful,” before saying, “Nun of yo business sinna's,” with a face with sunglasses emoji and hashtag “blessed.”

Ayers is a model and was a ring girl in 2025 for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. She was first linked to Dart in October 2025 after they were seen at a Halloween party together.

They would later launch their relationship in January 2026. By all accounts, it appears that they have been going steady since then.