After being hospitalized in Hawaii, legendary action movie star Chuck Norris has died. The martial arts master was 86 years old at the time of his death.

His family posted a statement on Instagram on Friday, Mar. 20, announcing that he died the previous morning, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family, ” the statement read. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the statement continued.

What was Chuck Norris' cause of death?

A cause of death wasn't revealed, though his family noted his passing was “sudden” in their statement. The news came a day after he was hospitalized in Hawaii for a medical emergency.

The Norris family expressed gratitude for fans' care after the news of his hospitalization was shared. They concluded their statement by asking for “privacy for our family during this time.”

Norris' second wife, Gena O'Kelley and their kids survive Norris. He also has several grandchildren.