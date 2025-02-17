ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Houston and Arizona State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Arizona State prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between Houston and Arizona State pits two teams with contrasting fortunes. The #5 Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) are riding a four-game win streak, including a gritty 62-58 victory over Arizona. Their stifling defense, allowing just 57.3 points per game, will face Arizona State's offense, which averages 74.3 points per game. The Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12) have struggled in conference play but have shown flashes of brilliance. Houston's depth and defensive prowess should give them the edge, but Arizona State's home-court advantage at Desert Financial Arena could make this a competitive contest.

Here are the Houston-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Arizona State Odds

Houston: -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -690

Arizona State: +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 133.5 (-112)

Under: 133.5 (-108)

How to Watch Houston vs. Arizona State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is poised to secure a convincing victory over Arizona State on Tuesday, leveraging their defensive prowess and recent form. The Cougars, ranked #5 nationally, have been stellar in conference play, boasting a 13-1 Big 12 record. Their stifling defense, which leads the nation in scoring defense at 57.3 points per game, will likely stifle Arizona State's offense. Houston's ability to control the tempo and limit opponents' scoring opportunities has been a hallmark of their success this season. Additionally, the Cougars' balanced offense, led by L.J. Cryer's 14.3 points per game and supported by Milos Uzan's playmaking, will be difficult for the Sun Devils to contain.

Arizona State, despite their recent competitive performances, including a close loss to TCU, still faces significant challenges in matching Houston's depth and defensive intensity. The Sun Devils have struggled in conference play, sitting at 3-11 in the Big 12, and their inability to consistently score against top-tier defenses will be a major hurdle against the Cougars. Houston's rebounding margin, averaging 6.6 more rebounds per game than their opponents, will also be a significant factor, as they look to limit Arizona State's second-chance opportunities. With their strong team chemistry and the momentum from their recent win over Arizona, Houston is well-positioned to dominate this matchup and extend their winning streak. The Cougars' ability to force turnovers and capitalize on them will be crucial in securing a comfortable victory on the road.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has a unique opportunity to pull off an upset against #6 Houston on Tuesday, leveraging their home-court advantage and recent performances. The Sun Devils, despite their struggles in conference play, have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their win over West Virginia earlier this season. BJ Freeman, their leading scorer, has consistently demonstrated his ability to score from both inside and outside, making him a difficult matchup for Houston's defense. Additionally, Arizona State's senior guards, including Adam Miller and Alston Mason, have the experience and physicality to absorb contact and finish at the rim, which could be crucial in exploiting any defensive lapses by the Cougars.

Arizona State's ability to shoot from beyond the arc, as seen in their recent games, could also pose a challenge for Houston's defense, which has shown vulnerability from three-point range. If the Sun Devils can maintain a high shooting percentage and limit Houston's transition opportunities, they could keep the game competitive. Furthermore, Arizona State's home crowd at Desert Financial Arena has been a factor in energizing the team, and a strong performance from the bench could provide the necessary spark to upset the Cougars. While Houston's defense is renowned, Arizona State's recent close games against top opponents suggest they have the resilience to push the Cougars to their limits. If everything clicks, the Sun Devils could capitalize on Houston's occasional slow starts and secure a memorable upset victory.

Final Houston-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday's matchup between #5 Houston and Arizona State, the Cougars are likely to extend their winning streak. Houston's stifling defense, which leads the nation in scoring defense at 57.3 points per game, will be a significant challenge for Arizona State's offense. The Sun Devils, currently on a five-game losing streak, have struggled to maintain consistency, and their frustration could impact their performance. Houston's balanced offense, led by L.J. Cryer and Milos Uzan, will likely capitalize on Arizona State's defensive vulnerabilities. The Cougars' recent form, including a gritty win over Arizona, suggests they have the resilience to handle any late-game pressure. While Arizona State's home crowd at Desert Financial Arena could provide some energy, Houston's defensive prowess should prove decisive coming away with the dominant ATS victory on the road Tuesday night.

Final Houston-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Houston -11.5 (-105), 133.5 (-112)