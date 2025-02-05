ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Illinois and Rutgers. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Rutgers prediction and pick.

No. 23 Illinois (15-7) visits Rutgers (11-11) in a pivotal Big Ten clash at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where the Scarlet Knights are 8-3 this season. The Fighting Illini aim to build momentum after Sunday’s 87-79 comeback win over Ohio State, fueled by Will Riley’s 24-point outburst and Morez Johnson Jr.’s 14-point, 15-rebound double-double. Rutgers relies on star freshman Ace Bailey (20.2 PPG) and Dylan Harper (18.6 PPG), though Harper’s high-ankle sprain leaves him questionable. Illinois’ top-10 three-point defense (29.4% allowed) could neutralize Rutgers’ perimeter-dependent offense4. The Scarlet Knights struggle defensively (conceding 71.6 PPG), while Illinois’ revamped lineup featuring 7-footer Tomislav Ivisic (returning from mono) adds interior presence45. Rutgers’ home-court advantage and isolation scoring from Bailey will test the Illini, but Illinois’ size and second-half resurgence against OSU suggest they’ll handle the RAC’s intensity.

Here are the Illinois-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Rutgers Odds

Illinois: -8.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -340

Rutgers: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

No. 23 Illinois enters Wednesday’s road clash with Rutgers positioned to exploit the Scarlet Knights’ defensive vulnerabilities and extend their recent momentum. The Illini’s revitalized frontcourt tandem of Tomislav Ivisic (12.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and freshman Morez Johnson Jr. (6.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG) provides overwhelming interior advantages against a Rutgers squad allowing 38.2 paint points per game (180th nationally). Illinois’ top-10 three-point defense (29.4% allowed) neutralizes Rutgers’ perimeter-dependent offense, which lacks playmaking diversity beyond star freshman Ace Bailey (20.2 PPG). With dynamic scorer Will Riley (24 points vs. Ohio State) thriving in sixth-man duties and Kylan Boswell (12.1 PPG) anchoring perimeter defense, Brad Underwood’s depth-rich rotation can withstand Jersey Mike’s Arena’s diminished home-court edge – Rutgers has lost 11 of its last 18 Big Ten home games.

Rutgers’ struggles intensify with Dylan Harper (18.6 PPG) sidelined indefinitely by a high-ankle sprain, leaving Bailey overburdened in isolation sets against Illinois’ switchable defenders. The Scarlet Knights’ 125th-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency can’t contain Illinois’ balanced attack (six players averaging 8+ PPG), while their 28% three-point shooting against Michigan signals vulnerability against the Illini’s paint-packing scheme. Illinois’ nation-leading rebounding (52.5 RPG) should dominate a Rutgers team that allowed Ohio State 44 paint points, capitalizing on second-chance opportunities via Johnson’s seven offensive boards against OSU. Though Rutgers’ home crowd may spark early energy, Illinois’ superior depth, defensive adaptability, and resurgent lineup adjustments37 will grind out a critical road win to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is primed to pull off a statement home upset over No. 23 Illinois by leveraging its elite backcourt tandem and rekindling Jersey Mike’s Arena’s dormant magic. The Scarlet Knights boast the nation’s most dynamic freshman duo in Dylan Harper (18.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) – a Bob Cousy Award Top 10 finalist – and Ace Bailey (20.2 PPG), whose isolation scoring can dismantle Illinois’ perimeter defense. Harper’s playmaking brilliance (first Rutgers triple-double since 1983) and Bailey’s 6’10” frame create mismatches against an Illini squad. With 7-footer Emmanuel Ogbole (6.9 RPG) anchoring the interior, Rutgers can exploit Illinois’ post-defense woes that allowed 20+ points to bigs like Clifford Omoruyi and Tarris Reed earlier this season.

While the RAC’s aura has dimmed (11 Big Ten home losses since 2022), Illinois’ 28.1% three-point shooting over its last five games leaves them vulnerable in an environment where crowd noise historically disrupts rhythm. The Scarlet Knights’ 115.3-decibel home peaks could rattle an Illini team that’s 2-4 in true road games, including recent collapses at Nebraska and Michigan State. Rutgers’ underrated depth – Jordan Derkack (NEC Player of the Year) and Tyson Acuff (21.7 PPG at Eastern Michigan) – provides scoring insurance if Harper faces double-teams. With Illinois ranking 125th in adjusted defensive efficiency, Rutgers’ home-floor resurgence begins Wednesday by weaponizing its star power and crowd energy to overwhelm the Illini’s shaky road identity.

Final Illinois-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

In a tightly contested Big Ten battle, Rutgers' home-court advantage at Jersey Mike's Arena will prove decisive against No. 23 Illinois. The dynamic freshman duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will exploit the Illini's inconsistent perimeter defense, combining for over 45 points. Illinois' road woes (2-4 in true away games) will resurface as the raucous Rutgers crowd disrupts their offensive rhythm, particularly affecting their three-point shooting. While Illinois' frontcourt of Ivisic and Johnson will keep it close, Rutgers' backcourt firepower and timely defensive stops in the closing minutes will secure a narrow victory and cover the spread on their home court.

Final Illinois-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +8.5 (-120)