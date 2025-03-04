ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Indiana takes on Oregon. Our College Basketball odds series continues with an Indiana-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana-Oregon.

The Indiana Hoosiers are making their move. IU is moving upward on the NCAA Tournament bubble while most other bubble teams are struggling late in the season. Indiana has strung together several wins, beating Purdue, Penn State, and Washington to move near the bubble cut line. There is ample debate right now about whether the Hoosiers are actually going to make the NCAA Tournament, but the general consensus at this point is that they are on the good side of the bubble, albeit barely. Indiana is probably one of the last four teams in the field right now, meaning the Hoosiers are in better shape than several other bubble teams. Yet, they have a lot of work left to do and cannot think they have done enough to safely secure a bid for March Madness.

A win here over Oregon on the road would go a very, very long way toward getting Indiana into the NCAA Tournament. If Indiana can get at least two more wins, the Hoosiers would be in decent position. Three more wins probably would get Indiana into the Big Dance. The opportunity is there for a team which looked spent and inadequate two weeks ago. It would rate as an impressive turnaround if the Hoosiers made the field of 68.

Here are the Indiana-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Oregon Odds

Indiana: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Oregon: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Oregon

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is getting hot at the right time. You are seeing this team buy in at the defensive end of the floor, which is always the true indicator of whether this team is playing well or not, and whether this team gets good results or not. It has been a struggle for coach Mike Woodson to regularly get the best effort out of his Indiana teams. Defensive quality comes and goes and is not steadily evident on this team. However, ever since the announcement that Woodson was not coming back next season, the players have played a lot harder. It begs the question why it took something like that to get the players to focus more. It's why Woodson won't be retained. Nevertheless, the players are playing hard for their coach right now, and with a spread of 6.5 points against an Oregon team which has been wildly inconsistent this season, IU has a great chance to keep the game close and cover the spread.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana has been good, but the Hoosiers have played Penn State and Washington — two bad teams — in their last two games. Oregon has beaten Alabama, Texas A&M, and a number of other really good teams this season. The Ducks have high-end talent and are playing at home. Indiana is making a long road trip late in the season to the Pacific Northwest, part of the new-look Big Ten. IU might be fatigued in this game, and Oregon can swoop in and take advantage.

Final Indiana-Oregon Prediction & Pick

The Oregon Ducks are inconsistent, and so while our lean is to UO, we think you should wait for a live in-game bet in this one.

Final Indiana-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -6.5