ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Iowa prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana-Iowa.

There are so many interesting games to choose from on a full-scale college basketball Saturday. This night fight in Iowa City should be fun to watch, as you might be able to tell from the listed over-under total in the odds below. Indiana and Iowa are expected to play this game in the 80s, so regardless of which side you might be inclined to take, this should be up-tempo basketball. Whether the game goes over will likely depend on 3-point shooting percentage and the number of free throws each team is able to create.

This is a hugely significant game for both sides, but especially Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 in the Big Ten. They got dump-trucked by Wisconsin a week ago, losing by 31 points and allowing the Badgers to hit 21 3-pointers. They did bounce back to beat Nebraska in overtime earlier this week in a game they trailed for nearly all of the second half. That was a really good job of scrambling late under enormous pressure to steer a game in the right direction. Iowa was the second-best team for most of that game, but the Hawkeyes stole it from the Huskers. They really need to build on that result instead of immediately squandering momentum and falling back under .500 (2-3) in Big Ten play. Fran McCaffery needs to get his team to lock in at the start and not fall into a deep hole. Iowa can't continue to tempt fate; the Hawkeyes need to get on top of opponents so that they're not playing from behind all the time.

Indiana is showing progress under coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers are not where they should be or where they expect to be, but they are getting better, and their 4-1 Big Ten record is a good result. The concern for IU is that it has not beaten the upper-tier teams in the Big Ten. It has beaten Rutgers — a struggling team — plus Penn State and USC over the past two weeks. Those are not teams likely to finish in the top five of the league. When IU plays the big dogs, what will it look like? That's why IU has to stack wins against the teams outside the top five of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers need to build insurance in the Big Ten standings.

Here are the Indiana-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Iowa Odds

Indiana: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Iowa: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 168.5 (-112)

Under: 168.5 (-108)

How to Watch Indiana vs Iowa

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana might be figuring something out. The Hoosiers' wins over USC and Rutgers might not indicate a true resurgence, but the road win at Penn State this past Sunday was really impressive. Indiana was an underdog of close to eight points in that matchup, going off as a +280 or +290 moneyline underdog and yet winning outright against the Nittany Lions. Indiana, when it has struggled under Woodson, has been soft on defense. IU was tough on defense against Penn State and might be learning how to string together a lot more defensive stops than what we have seen from this team in prior seasons.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa has to win this game. It is at home. The Hawkeye offense might score 90 against Indiana, in which case it has a really good chance of covering the spread.

Final Indiana-Iowa Prediction & Pick

We will lean to Iowa but recommend you wait for a live in-game play.

Final Indiana-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -4.5