ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Big 12 face off as Iowa State visits Houston. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Houston prediction and pick.

Iowa State comes into the game 21-5 on the year, with an 11-4 record in Big 12 play. That places them in third place in the Big 12. They opened the year 15-1, with the only loss being a two-point loss to Auburn. They would then lose four of their next six, including an Iowa State loss to Kansas. They have won four straight since then, and last time out, they faced Colorado. Iowa State dominated the game. They would be up by 17 at the end of the first half and would not relent their lead, going on to win the game 79-65.

Meanwhile, Houston is 22-4 while going 14-1 in Big 12 play, sitting on top of the conference. They would open up the year with a win before falling to Auburn. After two more wins, they lost to Alabama and then would lose two games later to San Diego State. After that, they would win 13 straight games, including a Houston win over Kansas. After a loss to Texas Tech, they would win five straight games. Last time out, they faced Arizona State. Houston led by 14 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 80-65.

Here are the Iowa State-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Houston Odds

Iowa State: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +250

Houston: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 134.5 (-108)

Under: 134.5 (-112)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Houston

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked ninth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 18th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting tenth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 21st in the nation in points per game while sitting 43rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are great at moving the ball, sitting 66th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 84th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa State is led by Curtis Jones this year. He comes into the game with 17.2 points per game this year, while he adds 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.5 assists per game while adding 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Tamin Lipsey comes into the game with 10.5 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also leads the team with 2.1 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game this year. He is joined by Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovi is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked third in KenPom's rankings this year. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting third in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston is number one in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are tenth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They limit opponent shots very well, sitting sixth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

LJ Cryer leads the way this year for Houston. He comes into the game with 14.5 points per game while also adding 2.1 rebounds and two assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp is scoring 12 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, one assist, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Finally, Milos Uzan leads the team in assists. He has 4.9 assists per game with 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 1.8 assists and one steal per game.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick

The Houston defense has been great this year. Still, the Iowa State defense has also played well this year. They are 39th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 53rd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Houston is 108th in the nation in points per game and 114th in shooting efficiency. Further, Iowa State is eighth in the nation in steals per game and 14th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game this year. While Houston does not turnover the ball much, sitting fourth in turnovers per game, the Iowa State defense will keep this one close. Take Iowa State with the point in this one.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +7.5 (-115)