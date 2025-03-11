ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders are on the other side of the country to take on the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Islanders-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Islanders-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Kings Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +158

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: MSG Networks, FanDuel Sports Network West

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are not the best scoring team in the NHL. On the season, Los Angeles scores 2.84 goals per game, which does make it hard for them to win at times. When the Kings score three goals or less this year, they are 13-20-8. When New York allows under four goals, they are 26-11-3. The Islanders have to find a way to keep the Kings under four goals if they are going to steal a win on the road.

New York, as mentioned, is very good when they allow under four goals. On the entire season, the Islanders have allowed less than three goals per game. In fact, New York's goaltenders have the 11th-best save percentage in the NHL. Along with that, the Islanders do a pretty good job keeping other teams from putting a lot of pucks on net. New York's defensive zone play is going to win them this game. If they continue to be a pretty good defensive team, they will be in good position to, at the very least, cover the spread Tuesday night.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is one of the better defensive zone teams in the NHL. They can easily match the Islanders with their defensive play, so they will be in good shape to win if that continues. The Kings have allowed the fifth-fewest goals per game, this year while allowing the fewest total shots. Los Angeles usually does a pretty good job controlling the puck, and when other teams have it, the Kings make it very hard to put shots on goal. If Los Angeles can find a way to keep up their solid defensive zone play, they are going to pull off a win at home.

Speaking of being at home, the Kings could quite possibly be the best home team in the league. Their home record is 20-3-4, and that is the lowest amount of home losses by a decent amount. Now, they have not played as many home games as some of the other teams, but only losing three of their 27 home games in regulation means you are doing something right. The chances are the Kings will walk out of Tuesday night with at least one point. If they can continue to be a great home team, the Kings are not going to have any problems beating the Islanders in this game.

Final Islanders-Kings Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game. Both teams play pretty well on defense, and neither team scores a lot. However, I think the Kings are just too good at home. Something changes for them when they play in the Crypto.com Arena. I will take Los Angeles to win this game.

Final Islanders-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-192)