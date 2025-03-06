ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for our next UFC 313 betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this upcoming bout in the Lightweight (155) Division between two lethal finishers. No. 13-ranked Jalin Turner will take on Chile's Ignacio Bahamondes in a scrap that has “Fight of the Night” written all over it. Check the UFC odds series for our Turner-Bahamondes prediction and pick.

Jalin Turner (14-8) has gone 7-5 inside the UFC since 2018. After winning five-straight fights and clawing his way towards a ranking, Turner has gone 1-3 over his last four, most recently falling to Renato Moicano in his last bout. He'll look to protect his ranking against a young and hungry opponent in this one. Turner stands 6-foot-3 with a 77-inch reach.

Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) is 5-2 inside the UFC since 2021. Winning three of his last four bouts, he most recently defeated Manuel Torres with a TKO in the first round. The win marked his second-straight Performance of the Night effort, so he'll be looking for a similar result in this one. Bahamondes stands 6-foot-3 with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Jalin Turner-Ignacio Bahamondes Odds

Jalin Turner: +105

Ignacio Bahamondes: -125

Over 1.5 rounds: -188

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Why Jalin Turner Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Renato Moicano – TKO (ground-and-pound, R2)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Jalin Turner most recently had a disappointing loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300 when he was caught in compromised position on the ground and couldn't defend himself against ground strikes. Turner had Moicano dropped early in that fight, but chose not jump in for the potential finish and instead let his opponent back up. While it was an error in hindsight, Turner was still clearly in control throughout the first round. He'll need to sharpen his game plan and take the opportunities when he gets them during this fight and moving forward.

Turner certainly has more experience here and he's world-class when it comes to traditional Muay Thai striking. He's also able to get creative with his elbows and spinning attacks while keeping his opponents guessing with long leg kicks down the middle. He'll be facing a very similarly trained fighter in Bahamondes, so it'll be all about staying sharp and being first in the striking exchanges for Jalin Turner to be successful here.

Why Ignacio Bahamondes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Manuel Torres – TKO (ground strikes, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Ignacio Bahamondes is the next talented striker at 155lbs and his only two UFC losses have come by way of decision, one counting as a close split. Aside from that, he's been able to notch four of his five wins by way of knockout, doing so with unique methods like a wheel kick against Roosevelt Roberts and a Brabo choke finish against Rongzhu. Earning a performance bonus for finishes in each of his last two fights against increasingly difficult competition, this fight should be something Bahamondes has been expecting and prepping for some time.

Bahamondes, while wild at times, tends to remain very defensive and composed while feeling his opponent's rhythm and striking paces. However, he's very aggressive when entering in the pocket and has a dangerous offense if he's able to find the neck and grab hold of a Thai clinch. On the ground, he should be facing stern opposition in a jiu jitsu brown belt like Turner, but Bahamondes has shown great defense and offense when tying up with opponents and getting back to his feet.

Final Jalin Turner-Ignacio Bahamondes Prediction & Pick

This is a high-level striking matchup between two fighters that have unique range and knockout power at 155 pounds. Standing at 6-foot-3, both men usually work with a size and reach advantage over most of their opponents. However, they'll be met by a physical mirror in this fight as it'll all come down to skill and technique.

Jalin Turner has certainly been successful against fighters of this caliber, but he's struggled as of late to seal the deal against some of the division's best fighters. His loss to Dan Hooker particularly stands out when looking at this matchup given the fact Hooker had a similar style and out-paced Turner during the fight.

I expect Jalin Turner to look very sharp in the opening minutes of this fight. However, Ignacio Bahamondes has a propensity to turn the fight into a scrap and the uglier this one will look, the more it will favor him over three rounds. His cardio is also insane and it wouldn't be surprising if he's able to gas Turner out by the later rounds.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Bahamondes in a close fight where his activity and output earn the win.

Final Jalin Turner-Ignacio Bahamondes Prediction & Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes (-125)