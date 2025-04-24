ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry versus Carlos Prates continues on the prelims with a fight between Jaqueline Amorim and Polyana Viana in the strawweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amorim-Viana prediction and pick.

Jaqueline Amorim (9-1) rides a two-fight win streak into UFC Kansas City, having submitted Vanessa Demopoulos and Cory McKenna, both by first-round armbar. Before that, Amorim stopped Montserrat Conejo Ruiz with ground-and-pound. Now, she looks to extend her finishing streak against Polyana Viana in a pivotal strawweight showdown.

Polyana Viana (13-7) enters UFC Kansas City looking to rebound from back-to-back stoppage losses, having been submitted by Iasmin Lucindo and finished by Gillian Robertson in her last two outings. Prior to that, Viana scored a 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey. She now seeks to halt her skid against Jaqueline Amorim.

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Jaqueline Amorim-Polyana Viana Odds

Jaqueline Amorim: -850

Polyana Viana: +575

Over 2.5 rounds: +210

Under 2.5 rounds: -280

Why Jaqueline Amorim Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Vanessa Demopolous – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (2 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Jaqueline Amorim enters UFC Kansas City as a surging threat in the strawweight division, boasting a dominant grappling pedigree and finishing ability that sets her apart from most unranked contenders. With seven of her nine career wins coming by submission, many via armbar, and eight first-round finishes, Amorim’s aggressive and technical Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has overwhelmed recent opponents like Vanessa Demopoulos and Cory McKenna, both submitted in the opening round. Her relentless pursuit of takedowns and submissions, combined with her willingness to strike just enough to close the distance, makes her a stylistic nightmare for fighters with questionable takedown defense.

Polyana Viana, while dangerous on the ground herself, has repeatedly struggled against strong grapplers, as evidenced by recent losses to Iasmin Lucindo and Gillian Robertson. Viana’s 38% takedown defense leaves her vulnerable to Amorim’s relentless top control and submission hunting. If this fight hits the mat, Amorim’s positional dominance and submission threat should allow her to dictate the action, either locking up a quick finish or controlling Viana over three rounds. With momentum on her side and a clear stylistic advantage, expect Amorim to showcase her elite grappling and secure another statement victory this weekend.

Why Polyana Viana Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gillian Robertson – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 13 (5 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Polyana Viana has the tools to pull off a victory against Jaqueline Amorim this weekend at UFC Kansas City, thanks to her dangerous finishing instincts and well-rounded skill set. Viana, a BJJ brown belt and former Jungle Fight champion, boasts five knockouts and eight submissions in her career, with all her wins coming by stoppage. Her aggressive striking and quick submissions have led to 12 first-round finishes, including a blistering 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey and rapid armbars against Mallory Martin and Emily Whitmire. If Viana can keep the fight standing, her reach and striking output landing 3.5 significant strikes per minute, could overwhelm Amorim early.

Despite recent setbacks, Viana’s experience against high-level competition and her ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes make her a live threat. Amorim’s grappling is elite, but she has shown vulnerabilities when pressured on the feet or forced to fight off her back. If Viana can defend the early takedown attempts and use her striking to keep Amorim at bay, she has a real chance to hurt her opponent and secure another highlight-reel finish. Expect Viana’s explosiveness and finishing ability to be the difference-maker in this strawweight clash.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Polyana Viana Prediction & Pick

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana at UFC Kansas City is a compelling clash of Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists, but Amorim enters as the clear favorite. Riding a three-fight UFC win streak, all by finish, Amorim’s elite grappling, relentless pressure, and finishing instincts set her apart. Viana is dangerous early and has a history of first-round finishes, but her recent losses by submission and TKO raise concerns about her ability to withstand Amorim’s ground attack. Amorim’s aggressive takedowns and top control should neutralize Viana’s offense, and her submission arsenal is likely to exploit Viana’s defensive gaps. The consensus among analysts and oddsmakers is that Amorim’s momentum and superior grappling will be decisive, with a first-round submission viewed as the most probable outcome. Expect Amorim to dictate the pace, take the fight to the mat, and secure a statement win to continue her ascent in the strawweight division.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Polyana Viana Prediction & Pick: Jacqueline Amorim (-850), Under 2.5 Rounds (-280)