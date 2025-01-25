ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we take a look at this next matchup in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (10-32) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (30-15) as the two sides meet for just the second time this season, Memphis leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently last in the Western Conference, most recently falling 123-114 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The loss marked their fourth-straight defeat as they've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Still, they've had some success against the spread when facing the Grizzlies, so they'll look to make this a close game as the home underdogs.

The Memphis Grizzlies most recently took down the New Orleans Pelicans 139-126 in one of their highest-scoring efforts of the season. They've gone a solid 7-3 over their last 10 games, but they're riding a five-game winning streak heading into this one. They'll hope to once again take down the Jazz as the road betting favorites here.

Here are the Jazz-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Grizzlies Odds

Utah Jazz: +11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +440

Memphis Grizzlies: -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 245.5 (-110)

Under: 245.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FaDuel Sports, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are coming into this game with a tough 7-17 record on the road this season, but they've been surprisingly better on the road than in their home building this season. They've been dealing with a number of injuries over the last couple of weeks and they'll be without forward John Collins once again in this one. The Jazz have seriously struggled without him on the floor this season as he offers a ton of support on defense in the low blocks and paint. Look for Walker Kessler to continue being their defensive anchor inside as Lauri Markkanen returns and can carry their scoring load.

The Jazz managed to keep their last meeting against the Grizzlies close with a 128-126 loss, so don't be surprised if they managed to play them closely again in this one. Collin Sexton is the perfect player you want guarding someone like Ja Morant and their size on the interior poses a tough matchup for the Grizzlies. Although they may not be playing like it at the moment, this Jazz lineup offers a number of unique issues to the Grizzlies as they're 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings with Memphis.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are blazing along at the moment and they'll be looking to improve their impressive 18-5 record at home this season. In doing so, the Grizzlies are also 16-5 ATS at home this season and they've posted a 30-15 ATS number overall, one of the best marks in all of the league. Both Ja Morant and Santi Aldama missed their last contest due to illnesses and they'll be questionable heading into this game. Nevertheless, Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing at a very high level and he should be able to build upon his recent success against a favorable matchup in the Jazz interior.

Desmond Bane also had a big impact for the Grizzlies during their last game and he's usually the go-to playmaker along the perimeters whenever Ja Morant is out. Luke Kennard also had a very solid outing with a season-high 27 points on a wild 7-9 shooting day from behind the arc. If both him and Bane can continue to be hot from three, they should be able to gain a lead and grow it over this Jazz team that's struggled to overcome deficits all season.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

While the Utah Jazz will be getting Lauri Markkanen back for this game, being without John Collins continues to be something that hurts this team by the late stretches of games. They have a hard time containing teams defensively and they could see some trouble against the NBA's highest-scoring team in the Grizzlies.

While it's unsure whether Ja Morant will make the start, the Grizzlies have shown an ability to win games without him on the floor while they lean on players like Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard. Brandon Clarke has also been bouncing back with a great season this year and his ability to rebound the ball should add some depth against the bigs of Utah. Let's roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to continue their trends and cover this spread at home.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -11.5 (-108)