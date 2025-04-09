ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division battle as the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Stars prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game at 53-21-4 on the year, making the Jets the best team in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. After a scoreless first period, Morgan Barron would score to make it 1-0, but Pavel Buchnevich would tie the game in the period. Still, in the third period, Alex Iafallo scored to give the Jets the lead and an Adam Lowry empty net goal would seal it as the Jets won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are 50-22-6 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Divison. The Stars have also clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In their last game, the Stars faced the Canucks. The Stars took a 2-0 lead on power-play goals from Mikko Rantanen and Mason Marchment in the first period. In the second period, Matt Duchene scored to make it 3-0. The Canucks would score twice early in the third to make it a one-goal game, but Mavrik Broque and Mikael Granlund scored to make it 5-2. With one minute left in the game, Aatu Raty scored for the Canucks. Then with 30 seconds left, Pius Suter scored. Suter then scored again with seven seconds left to tie the game. This would lead to overtime where the Canucks would win the game 6-5.

Here are the Jets-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Stars Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Jets vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor on the top line. Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 38 goals and 54 assists, good for 92 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele is second on the team in points, joining Connor on the top line. He comes into the game with 38 goals and 46 assists this year. Scheifele has 11 goals and 13 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo has 14 goals and 14 assists so far this year.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 39 assists, good for 63 points. Still, he is considered day-to-day with an injury. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti, who comes in with 18 goals and 30 assists this year. Further, the Jets get production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey comes in with 12 goals and 45 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 44-12-3 on the year with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games, allowing one or fewer goals in three of the last five games.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 34 goals, 45 assists, and 79 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 28 goals and 37 assists, good for 65 points. Rantanen has five goals and ten assists in his 16 games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene is tied for the team lead in points while leading the team in assists. Duchene comes in with 30 goals and 51 assists, good for 81 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 21 goals and 25 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has seven goals and 14 assists in his 27 games with the Stars.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 36-15-4 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting fifth in goals against average and seventh in save percentage. Oettinger is 4-0-1 in the last five games.

Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come into this NHL game as slight favorites in terms of odds. Two of the best goaltenders in the NHL will be facing off in this game, but Jake Oettinger has been the better goaltender in recent starts. Further, the Stars have much more depth in scoring this year. Take the Stars in this one.

Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-142)