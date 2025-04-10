ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes continues on the prelims with a fight between Jim Miller and Chase Hooper in the lightweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Hooper prediction and pick.

Jim Miller (38-18) enters UFC 314 with momentum, having won three of his last four fights. Most recently, he submitted Damon Jackson in the first round at UFC 309 in November 2024. Prior to that, Miller showcased his grappling prowess with a third-round submission victory over Gabriel Benitez in January 2024. Now, he looks to derail the Chase Hooper lightweight hype train when he steps inside the octagon this weekend at UFC 314.

Chase Hooper (15-3-1) enters UFC 314 on a four-fight win streak, showcasing his evolving submission game. Most recently, he submitted Clay Guida via armbar in the first round at UFC 310 in December 2024. Prior to that, Hooper defeated Viacheslav Borshchev with a Brabo choke in May 2024. He now faces veteran Jim Miller as he looks to extend his winning streak to five in a row.

Here are the Miller-Hooper UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Jim Miller-Chase Hooper Odds

Jim Miller: +575

Chase Hooper: -850

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

Why Jim Miller Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Damon Jackson – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 28 (7 KO/TKO/21 SUB)

Jim Miller has a strong chance to pull off an upset against Chase Hooper at UFC 314, relying on his unmatched experience and grappling expertise. Miller, a UFC veteran with 46 Octagon appearances, has proven time and again that he can compete with younger opponents by leveraging his high fight IQ and submission skills. With 21 career submissions, Miller remains one of the most dangerous grapplers in the lightweight division. His recent first-round kneebar victory over Damon Jackson showcased his ability to capitalize on openings quickly, even against skilled grapplers. Miller’s durability and ability to adapt in chaotic exchanges give him a distinct advantage against Hooper, who is still refining his game.

While Hooper is a talented grappler with youth and reach on his side, Miller’s extensive experience against elite competition could be the deciding factor. Miller has faced some of the best fighters in UFC history, including Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz, and has rarely been submitted—none in the past seven years. If Miller can avoid Hooper’s long-range strikes and bring the fight into close quarters, his ability to control scrambles and attack submissions could overwhelm the younger fighter. Expect Miller to use his grit and savvy to secure a hard-fought decision or late submission victory.

Why Chase Hooper Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Clay Guida – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (4 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Chase Hooper has a strong chance to defeat Jim Miller at UFC 314, leveraging his youth, reach, and evolving skill set. At just 25 years old, Hooper has demonstrated significant growth in his striking and grappling, as evidenced by his recent four-fight win streak. His ability to seamlessly transition between striking and submissions has made him a dangerous and unpredictable opponent. With a 3.5-inch reach advantage and a four-inch height edge over Miller, Hooper can dictate the range of the fight and avoid prolonged exchanges in Miller’s preferred close-quarters scenarios.

While Miller is a seasoned veteran with 46 UFC appearances, Hooper’s dynamic grappling and creativity on the mat could pose problems for the 41-year-old. Miller’s durability and submission defense are legendary, but Hooper’s pace and versatility may wear him down over three rounds. Additionally, Hooper’s improved striking gives him an edge in mixing up attacks to keep Miller guessing. If Hooper can maintain distance, capitalize on his reach, and exploit any openings during scrambles, he is likely to secure a decision victory or even a late submission. This matchup represents a passing of the torch moment, with Hooper poised to solidify his status as a rising lightweight contender.

Final Jim Miller-Chase Hooper Prediction & Pick

Chase Hooper and Jim Miller face off in a classic youth-versus-experience matchup at UFC 314. Hooper, riding a four-fight win streak, has steadily improved his striking and already boasts elite grappling with eight submission victories. His height, reach, and pace could give him the edge against the veteran Miller.

Miller, with 46 UFC appearances, is a submission specialist with 21 career finishes on the mat. He remains dangerous, as shown in his first-round kneebar victory over Damon Jackson last November. However, Hooper’s youth and ability to dictate range could neutralize Miller’s grappling. If Hooper avoids early traps and keeps the fight at his pace, he’s likely to secure a decision or submission victory. Expect Hooper’s versatility and momentum to carry him past Miller in this intriguing lightweight bout.

Final Jim Miller-Chase Hooper Prediction & Pick: Chase Hooper (-850), Over 1.5 Rounds (-160)