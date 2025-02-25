ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Kansas State and UCF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-UCF prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between Kansas State and UCF promises to be an intriguing Big 12 battle. The Wildcats (13-14) enter on a hot streak, having won five straight, including an impressive victory over No. 16 Kansas. Led by David N'Guessan's efficient scoring and Coleman Hawkins' versatility, K-State has found its rhythm late in the season. UCF (14-13) has struggled in conference play but boasts talented scorers in Keyshawn Hall (19.1 PPG) and Darius Johnson (14.8 PPG)57. The Knights' home-court advantage could be crucial as they look to upset the surging Wildcats. Watch for a potential shootout, with both teams capable of lighting up the scoreboard. K-State's momentum versus UCF's desperation for a big win should make for compelling basketball.

Here are the Kansas State-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-UCF Odds

Kansas State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

UCF: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Wisconsin

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is poised to snap their three-game losing streak and secure a crucial victory against UCF on Wednesday. The Wildcats, despite their recent struggles, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, including impressive wins against ranked opponents. Their senior wing, David N'Guessan, has been a standout performer, averaging a team-high 12.9 points on an efficient 63.2% shooting, along with 7.2 rebounds per game. N'Guessan's consistency and leadership will be pivotal in this matchup, especially given his recent 20-point, 13-rebound performance against Arizona State. The Wildcats' defensive prowess, allowing just 70.5 points per game, will be crucial in containing UCF's offense.

UCF, while playing on their home court, has vulnerabilities that Kansas State can exploit. The Knights' defense ranks 117th in efficiency and recently allowed 104 points to Oklahoma State. This defensive weakness plays into Kansas State's hands, as they have the offensive firepower to capitalize. Additionally, the Wildcats' size, particularly with players like Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan, matches up well against UCF's frontcourt8. Kansas State's slower pace of play (187th in pace) will allow them to control the tempo and frustrate UCF's transition game. With their NCAA tournament hopes hanging in the balance, expect Kansas State to play with urgency and purpose, leveraging their experience and tactical advantages to secure a crucial road win against the Knights.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UCF Knights are primed to secure a crucial victory against Kansas State on Wednesday, building on their recent momentum and home-court advantage. Fresh off a thrilling 76-72 win against Utah, UCF has shown resilience and the ability to compete with top-tier opponents. The Knights' balanced offensive attack, led by the dynamic freshman center Moustapha Thiam, who recently scored a career-high 18 points against No. 10 Houston, poses a significant challenge for the Wildcats' defense. UCF's ability to spread the scoring load among players like Jordan Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson adds depth that could overwhelm Kansas State's defensive schemes.

Kansas State enters the contest on a downward trend, having lost to Utah in their last outing. The Wildcats have struggled with consistency, particularly on the road, where they've faced challenges throughout the season. UCF's home court at Addition Financial Arena, where they nearly upset Houston, will provide a significant advantage. The Knights' improved defensive efforts, coupled with their ability to create turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities, could prove decisive against a Kansas State team that has shown vulnerability in ball security. With UCF finding their rhythm late in the season and Kansas State struggling to maintain momentum, the Knights are well-positioned to exploit the Wildcats' weaknesses and secure a vital conference win that could boost their postseason aspirations.

Final Kansas State-UCF Prediction & Pick

In a closely contested Big 12 matchup, UCF is likely to edge out Kansas State in a nail-biter. The Knights' home court advantage and recent momentum from their win against Utah will be crucial factors. Keyshawn Hall's consistent scoring prowess should lead UCF's offense, while their improved rebounding could be the difference-maker. Kansas State's road struggles may continue, despite their competitive spirit. Expect a back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes, ultimately culminating in a narrow UCF victory covering the spread on their home court. This win would be significant for UCF's late-season push and conference standing as they get a bid into the tournament which is just weeks away.

Final Kansas State-UCF Prediction & Pick: UCF -2.5 (-115), Over 155.5 (-115)