It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas Colorado.

There are multiple Big 12 games on the Monday night schedule in college basketball. This game rounds out the Monday slate.

One of the most remarkable facts — and achievements — in modern-day college basketball is connected to coach Bill Self's extraordinary consistency at Kansas. Self has coached the Jayhawks for more than 20 years. He is a Hall of Fame coach with two national championships and several Final Four appearances. Kansas won or shared the Big 12 title for almost 15 straight seasons. Self has done so many remarkable things at KU that it's hard to keep track of all of them. Here's one of the more special achievements Self has authored over the course of more than two decades on the job in Lawrence: He has never, ever been lower than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Stop and think about that. Kansas has been a top-four seed — one of the top 16 teams on the seed list — every year for more than two decades (obviously excluding the 2020 NCAA Tournament which was wiped out by the pandemic).

That incredible sports streak is about to come to an end. This year's Kansas team just hasn't come together. Hunter Dickinson has not become the elite big man this team needed in order to maintain the top-four-seed streak. Kansas will make the NCAA Tournament, but the Jayhawks' ceiling as a seed might be No. 5 at this point. It is probably going to be No. 7. This team has absorbed too many losses to rise to a top-four seed once again. Now the task for Kansas is to make sure it doesn't fall down to an 8 seed, because that would mean it would have to face a No. 1 seed in the second round of March Madness. If KU loses to Colorado, that fall to an 8 seed might happen.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas did not perform up to expected standards on its recent road trip to the Mountain time zone against BYU and Utah. Now that KU is going back to the Mountain time zone, this team should be expected to play at a much higher level. Kansas looked solid against Oklahoma State this past Saturday after several days of rest and mental refreshment. If KU is a mentally refreshed team, that should translate into a comfortable victory against a Colorado team which only recently won its very first Big 12 Conference game of the entire season and has had a very rough ride in 2025.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas losses to Utah and BYU on a Mountain road trip suggest that this is not a situation or environment in which Kansas is particularly comfortable. Bill Self has expressed exasperation with how this team has not been able to come together and the pieces have not been able to fit. Colorado is not a good team, but the Buffaloes have been competitive in Big 12 play. The fact that they recently won their first Big 12 game obviously shows they haven't phoned it in for the rest of the season. They are trying hard, and that's hugely important from a betting standpoint, particularly in terms of assessing if this team will crater late in the second half or fight hard to keep a game close — and cover the spread.

Final Kansas-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kansas, but we can't trust the Jayhawks right now. Pass.

Final Kansas-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Kansas -6.5