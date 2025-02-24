ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There are some interesting games on the Monday slate in college hoops. This might be the best game of the bunch. The last time Houston and Texas Tech played each other was a memorable occasion in this college basketball season. Texas Tech star JT Toppin was ejected in a highly questionable call by the game officials. Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland flew into a rage and got tossed himself. This was early in the game. Tech lost its coach and its star player. It seemed highly unlikely this team could pull through, and when Houston — struggling for much of the day — rallied to take a six-point lead late in regulation, it seemed as though Texas Tech was cooked. Instead, Tech started cooking UH down the stretch. The Red Raiders came back and scored an amazing win, arguably the most impressive single-game performance of the entire season from any team, including No. 1 Auburn. Now we get to see if Tech can sweep Houston in the season series, which would be an amazing feat for the Red Raiders.

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Texas Tech Odds

How to Watch Houston vs Texas Tech

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston lost to Texas Tech once. Do you really think a tough, proven Kelvin Sampson-coached team will lose to the same opponent twice in the same season? Texas Tech is a very good team, but it is not an elite team. Houston getting swept by a team it would generally be expected to defeat in a hypothetical seven-game series does not seem to be the likely outcome here. Houston is closing in on the Big 12 championship and has established itself as the best team in the conference, with a possible shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. You don't want to pick against Houston here.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech has been one of the best stories of the college basketball season in the Big 12. Coach Grant McCasland has figured out how to get his team to come together. Notably, McCasland — a defense-first coach — has been able to get his team to play good offense. Tech would not have won a number of the games it has played this season if it didn't have a really good offensive outing to overcome a less-than-great defensive performance. Texas Tech has shown that it can win with both offense and defense. Teams that win in a number of different ways and can adjust to the flow of a given game are the teams which get a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech is very much in contention for that higher seed in March.

Texas Tech has established itself as a high-end team in the Big 12 and has already proved it can beat Houston. If it could do so in Houston, it can certainly do it a second time, this time at home.

Final Houston-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

We will lean to Texas Tech but think this game is completely up for grabs. Sit back and wait for a live in-game betting opportunity, most likely in the second half.

Final Houston-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech moneyline