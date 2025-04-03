ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for yet another betting prediction and pick for the Main Card action at UFC Vegas 105 as we head to the Heavyweight Division for this next scrap between giants. Fortis MMA's No. 15 Kennedy Nzechukwu represents Nigeria against Slovakia's Martin Buday. Check the UFC odds series for our Nzechukwu-Buday prediction and pick.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) has gone 8-5 in the UFC since 2019, most recently beating Lukas Brzeski in a “Performance of the Night” knockout effort. It marked back-to-back wins for him following a two-fight losing skid, but he's back on his horse and ready to make another climb up the rankings. Nzechukwu stands 6-foot-5 with an 80-inch reach.

Martin Buday (14-2) has gone 5-1 inside the UFC since 2022. He won four-straight bouts to open his stint before dropping a fight to Shamil Gaziev, but bounced back with a most recent win against Andrei Arlovski as he looks to breaking into the top-15 rankings with another victory. Buday stands 6-foot-4 with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Kennedy Nzechukwu-Martin Buday Odds

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -360

Martin Buday: +285

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Lukasz Brzeski – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Kennedy Nzechukwu made quick work of his last opponent with a massive right hook to drop Brzeski and end the fight in the opening round. It marked his second-straight win in the first round and it's clear the power coming from Nzechukwu is something to be feared. He worked around some out-of-cage issues to return in much better shape and a rejuvenated training camp, so it's great to see him having great success as of late. Watch for him to be a threat to end this fight with his punches and knees in the opening minutes.

Kennedy Nzechukwu will also be the much longer striker here and while he's giving up some weight to Buday, it allows him to be much more fluid and mobile inside the cage. Nzechukwu uses a ton of lateral movement to cut angles on his opponent and while he's not much of a threat on the ground, he keeps fights on the feet behind an 81% takedown defense rate. Expect him to have success as the betting favorite if he's able to hit Buday whenever he tries to close the distance.

Why Martin Buday Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Arlovski – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Martin Buday got right back on track with a win over a legend in Andrei Arlovski, but the bout came down to a close split decision where both fighters had their moments. Buday is very skilled with his boxing defense and doesn't typically take a ton of damage from there. While his output can seem stagnant at times, he does a phenomenal job in picking his shots carefully and hitting them with accuracy. He'll have to remain active with his hands and protecting his body if he wants the win here.

Buday has faced a number of fighters similar to himself in terms of style and frame, so this will be a unique challenge in facing a much slimmer, more agile opponent. Still, Buday's octagon presence is one of his many strengths and he could see success if he's able to push forward and cut Nzechukwu off from circling around the cage. If he closes the distance, he could have a strength advantage in the clinch and forcing dirty boxing up against the fence.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Martin Buday Prediction & Pick

Both men are massive in stature and we should have a heavy-hitting fight as both sides are willing to stand and bang in the pocket. Kennedy Nzechukwu is certainly the longer, taller man and will prefer to keep this fight at a safe striking distance. Martin Buday is much more dangerous from in-close and his dirty boxing have been known to rock opponents in the past.

Closing the distance and forcing the clinch will be the best path to victory for Buday in this one. However, Kennedy Nzechukwu will succeed if he's able to keep the fight at range and throw his kicks up the middle. I expect the body work from Nzechukwu to be the main difference during this fight as he peppers the midsection and eventually gets Muday to drop his hands during this one.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the favorite in Kennedy Nzechukwu to get the win as he just has more ways to hurt his opponent and ultimately get his own offense off.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Martin Buday Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu (-360)