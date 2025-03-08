ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Kentucky and Missouri. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Missouri prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup between #19 Kentucky and #15 Missouri is pivotal for both teams. The Wildcats, fresh from a dominant win over LSU, seek to bolster their NCAA Tournament seeding with a Quad 1 victory. Missouri, struggling defensively, will host on Senior Night, adding emotional intensity. Kentucky must contain Caleb Grill, Missouri's leading scorer, while leveraging their rebounding prowess. A win could elevate Kentucky's SEC Tournament seeding and enhance their NCAA prospects. Missouri needs a strong defensive performance to counter Kentucky's balanced offense and secure a better tournament position. This clash has significant postseason implications for both teams.

Here are the Kentucky-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Missouri Odds

Kentucky: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +168

Missouri: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 168.5 (-115)

Under: 168.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky enters Saturday's matchup against Missouri with momentum following a dominant win over LSU. The Wildcats' balanced offense, led by Amari Williams' versatile play, will challenge Missouri's struggling defense. Williams' ability to pass and finish effectively in the paint could exploit Missouri's recent inability to defend the interior, as seen in their loss to Oklahoma where they allowed 48 points in the paint. Additionally, Kentucky's rebounding prowess, which has been a key factor in their success, will be crucial against a Missouri team that has shown defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in allowing opponents to score freely in recent games.

Kentucky's chances of covering the spread are bolstered by their recent form and Missouri's inconsistent defensive performance. The Wildcats have shown they can excel on the road, and their scoring efficiency, combined with rebounding dominance, makes them a formidable opponent. Missouri, despite being strong at home, has struggled defensively in recent games, allowing over 90 points per game in four of their last five outings. Given these trends, Kentucky's ability to maintain a high scoring pace while limiting Missouri's offense could lead to a convincing win. With ESPN giving Kentucky a 47% chance to win outright, the Wildcats' strong offense and rebounding should allow them to cover the spread against a defensively challenged Missouri team.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri enters Saturday's matchup against Kentucky with a strong home record, boasting an 18-1 mark in Mizzou Arena. This advantage, combined with the emotional boost of Senior Night, could propel the Tigers to a significant performance. Missouri's offense, which averages 84.6 points per game, is well-equipped to challenge Kentucky's defense, particularly given the Wildcats' struggles in defending the interior and allowing high 3-point attempt rates. Caleb Grill, Missouri's key scorer, will be crucial in exploiting these weaknesses, especially if he can maintain his high 3-point shooting percentage.

Missouri's recent defensive struggles, including allowing over 90 points in four of their last five games, are a concern. However, the Tigers have shown resilience and the ability to adapt, as seen in their comeback attempts against Oklahoma. Against Kentucky, Missouri will need to contain the Wildcats' balanced offense while capitalizing on their own scoring opportunities. Given Missouri's strong home performance and the motivation of Senior Night, they are well-positioned to not only win but also cover the spread against Kentucky. The Tigers' bench, which contributes significantly to their scoring, could also play a pivotal role in securing a decisive victory.

Final Kentucky-Missouri Prediction & Pick

In the matchup between Kentucky and Missouri, I predict that Kentucky will win and cover the spread. The Wildcats have shown a strong ability to perform on the road, and their balanced offense, led by players like Amari Williams, will challenge Missouri's defense. Kentucky's rebounding prowess is another key factor that could give them an edge, as they have consistently outrebounded opponents this season. Additionally, Missouri's recent defensive struggles, including allowing high scoring totals in recent games, suggest that Kentucky's offense could have a big day.

Missouri's offense, while potent, may struggle to keep pace with Kentucky's scoring efficiency and defensive intensity. The Tigers have been inconsistent defensively, and their reliance on Caleb Grill's shooting could be problematic if he has an off night. Given these factors, Kentucky's ability to control the tempo and limit Missouri's scoring opportunities makes them a strong bet to cover the spread. The Wildcats' recent form and Missouri's defensive vulnerabilities suggest that Kentucky will secure a convincing victory, likely by more than the projected margin. This could make for an exciting matchup, but ultimately, Kentucky's depth and consistency will prove decisive.

Final Kentucky-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +5.5 (-115), Over 168.5 (-115)