It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky-Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners were perfect — 13-0 — in the nonconference section of this season. They were obviously in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament. This was a near-total repeat of what happened the season before. OU entered conference play in January with a strong resume but faltered in its last Big 12 season. This year, OU entered the SEC and had hoped to have a smoother ride.

It has not turned out that way. Oklahoma lost 10 of its first 13 SEC games to tumble below the cut line on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Sooners blew a big lead to Texas A&M in early January which began to create a lot of pressure and self-doubt. The Sooners buckled under the weight of pressure, expectations, and negative developments. They were subsequently blown out by several elite SEC teams. Had Oklahoma managed to win the games it was supposed to win, it wouldn't be in this spot, but a home-court loss to LSU in a game it led by five points late in regulation was a deeply problematic occurrence. Oklahoma fell below the cut line and knew it needed to shape up before it was too late.

This past Saturday, Oklahoma finally played with the level of urgency which had been missing for some time. The Sooners finally performed with the desperation and urgency one would want from a team fighting for its NCAA Tournament existence. OU beat Mississippi State to improve its bubble position. Now the Sooners get a chance for another big bubble win against Kentucky.

Here are the Kentucky-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Oklahoma Odds

Kentucky: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -126

Oklahoma: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs Oklahoma

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma has not stood up well against the better teams in the SEC. Kentucky has its problems, but the Wildcats are clearly a much better team than Oklahoma. The Wildcats are dealing with injuries, but even in their depleted state, they gave Alabama — a team with a chance to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — a legitimate battle this past Saturday on the road before ultimately losing. Oklahoma is not to be trusted. Kentucky has earned more trust than the Sooners have. OU coach Porter Moser is legitimately on the hot seat for a reason. He has not shown he can get his team to turn the corner and consistently play at the level needed to make the NCAA tourney. One good game against Mississippi State is not sufficient reason to back the Sooners here. We need to see more; skepticism is warranted.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners showed something new and better in the win over Mississippi State. They are playing this game at home versus a Kentucky team which is dealing with injuries and has not been able to put its best five players on the floor on a regular basis in recent weeks. Kentucky struggles to play consistently good defense. This is a matchup in which the Oklahoma offense should be able to function at a high level. As good as Kentucky can be at times, the Cats are in the middle of the pack in the 16-team SEC. If the season ended today, Kentucky would not even be a top-six seed at the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Final Kentucky-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

We do not trust Oklahoma or Porter Moser. The Sooners really have to prove they deserve an NCAA bid. Take Kentucky.

Final Kentucky-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -1.5